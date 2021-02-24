100% plant-based meat alternative 'looks, tastes and priced like real meat'

MANILA, Philippines — With the rise of pork holidays in the Philippines, one might want to consider taking a vacay from meat altogether.

Leading branded food company Century Pacific Food Incorporated (CNPF) has perfected its newest brand “unMEAT,” a completely plant-based meat alternative made using simple but nutritious ingredients.

UnMEAT comes in four variants: Burger Patties, Giniling (minced meat), Hungarian Sausages and Nuggets. It is touted to be rich in fiber and protein, as well as free of cholesterol, trans fat, egg and dairy.

Best of all, it can fool even the most carnal of meat lovers.

“Our R&D and Nutrition Science Team had been working with plant-based proteins for years,” CNPF General Manager Nikki Dizon told Philstar.com.

“We have global partners working with us to develop the most authentic mealy alternatives that we can deliver. It is recently that we were able to come up with the most meat-like products.”

The brand is now available via online shopping platforms, as well as increasingly, more supermarkets and specialty stores nationwide. CNPF plans to market its price range as close to its real meat counterparts.

“One of the biggest concerns about plant-based foods is that they are not delicious or as pleasing to the palate as real meat,” Dizon said.

“But our Nutrition Science team took that as a challenge, and completely delivered by coming up with a meat alternative that unbelievably and undeniably looks, feels and tastes like meat. Moreover, they made (the brand) using simple ingredients and extracted the nutrients from real food rather than synthetic compounds so it’s healthier and more affordable.”

Customers of Shakey’s Pizza might even be familiar with unMEAT’s plant-based patties through “The Goood Burger.” Following this initiative, CNPF will be partnering with more restaurants in the country.

The company’s Global Brands team has even started offering the product to customers across a network of 80 countries, including the United States and China.