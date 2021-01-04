Restaurant chain roasts 2020 â€” literally

MANILA, Philippines — People had a field day purging 2020 off their system.

On Twitter, netizens were using the hashtag #roast2020 to say goodbye to the common consensus that it was a year that should be forgotten with a lot of disappointing events happening in one single year. Even the microsite spearheaded the hashtag #roast2020.

"2020 called for a consult without knowing what’s the clinical question #roast2020," Twitter user @nealolarte posted.

Ankit Chaudhary wrote: "Year 2020 is like a true/false questions exam, where you get a Zero."

Alecia Batson, meanwhile, took note of the dramatic turn of events, one after the other: "2020: The Opera is definitely of the ‘grand opera’ variety. It’s monumental in scale, the plot is filled with dramatic historic events and unexpected effects, and you don’t know when it’s going to end."

Even restaurant chain Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines did a literal "roasting" of the year that was. Last December 29, it did a bold and crazy move by literally roasting 2020 — skewering meat shaped like 2020 and setting it on fire — and documenting it on Facebook Live.

“2020 was an extreme year, and we each have our own opinions on how it impacted our lives. We were locked down for months, and most of our plans had changed. Roasting 2020 was a platform for everyone to say anything they wanted and to unify the sentiments,” Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines Marketing Director Lorent Adrias said.

“We know that the pandemic isn’t over but we wanted to end this year with a bang, and then move on. After roasting 2020 and all its negativity, we hope that our treat would somewhat help in signaling a better year in 2021."