THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Rum's Negros plantation reopens to visitors, launches contest for free tours
Clockwise: Gaston Ancestral House, American ex-bourbon barrels, Don Papa Rum, Mount Kanlaon.
Photo release
Rum's Negros plantation reopens to visitors, launches contest for free tours
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — October, in Negros’ calendar, is supposed to be the month for Bacolod’s world-famous MassKara Festival, which was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

Now that the local government has eased travel restrictions, for those making their travel bucket list, Negros, the country’s fourth island, invites visitors to savor its sights and flavors.

“Negros Island is an island worth discovering, escaping to,” attested Monica Llamas-Garcia, Don Papa Rum Head of Brand and Communications.

As such, Filipino liquor brand Don Papa Rum recently launched its online contest that will allow three winners to enjoy a five-day trip for two to Negros Occidental worth P80,000 once travel restrictions lift around June to December of 2021.

“Diving into local food culture and immersing oneself in the flora and fauna, we felt would be a great way to reenergize once this pandemic ends,” Llamas-Garcia explained on why they decided to hold the contest. 

To join, contenders are invited to post a creative photo on their Instagram feed with a bottle of the rum and the label’s 10-year line and include the hashtags #ExperienceSugarlandia and #DonPapaRum. The posts that best capture the Sugarlandia feel will win the Experience Sugarlandia package which will be chosen and announced on November 15 and December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021 respectively.

The winners will be treated to a guided tour of the Hawaiian Mill, ride a train through the sugarcane fields, visit ancestral homes like Hacienda Rosalia, and relax at Punta Bulata and Danjugan Island, to name a few. Along the way, they also get to indulge in delicious dishes that the island has to offer, of course with a glass of rum on the side.

A product of Bleeding Heart Rum Company, the premium rum is made from one of the oldest strains of sugarcane which grows in the rich volcanic soil surrounding majestic Mount Kanlaon, the Philippine’s third most active volcano.

Sugarlandia, the rum’s plantation, has also reopened to tourists following safety protocols.

“Sugarlandia is a real place, but in (our world), it’s also a place of magic and mystery. We want them to experience the real place, the real people of Negros, as well as (our rum’s) version. So when the winners come here to Negros, they’ll also be treated to that otherworldly experience—taste the best food, experience white sand beaches, and get to see a 100-year old train used in the sugar industry here,” Ben Scharlin, the brand’s host of the virtual press event explained.

FARM NEGROS MASSKARA FESTIVAL MOUNT KANLAON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Rum's Negros plantation reopens to visitors, launches contest for free tours
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Now that the local government has eased travel restrictions, for those making their travel bucket list, Negros, the country’s...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
23 hours ago
Johnny Manahan's daughter Juana advocates healthy eating in new cook book
23 hours ago
“This cookbook is the next step, as a tool to reach even more people and as a way to keep the recipes handy,” said...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Exclusive
1 day ago
Manila Bay-ke? This 'Dolomite Cake' didn't cost P389M but it sure is priceless
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Crushed vanilla cookies make up the “dolomite sand” while crushed Oreos comprise the “black sand.&rdqu...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
2 days ago
This new, delicious and pure canned tuna chunks will make gourmet home-cooking possible – Here’s how!
2 days ago
Today, you can level-up to gourmet dishes prepared and cooked by yours truly at your very own kitchen.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
7 days ago
How Max’s Restaurant stays resilient amid COVID-19 pandemic
7 days ago
From its humble origins along Scout Tuazon in post-World War II Philippines - serving American troops delicious, tender, juicy,...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
9 days ago
Barrio Fiesta sees bright spot in rise of home cooks, online entrepreneurs amid pandemic
9 days ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled businesses across industries, this Filipino brand has found a silver lining —...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with