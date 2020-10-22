THE BUDGETARIAN
Manila Bay-ke? This 'Dolomite Cake' didn't cost P389M but it sure is priceless
The "Dolomite Cake" made by The Weekend Patisserie
The Weekend Patisserie via Instagram
Manila Bay-ke? This 'Dolomite Cake' didn't cost P389M but it sure is priceless
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Weekend Patisserie takes home the cake for its inventive take on the government's controversial Manila Bay white sand project.

Their so-called “Dolomite Cake” made a statement using an edible beach and a miniature backhoe, with the literal icing on the cake reading: “It really hurtz...P389-M na 'yon ghorl???"

 

The weather got us wondering... wash in or wash out? ???????? Just checking in! ????????? Stay safe and dry! ??????? Make your...

Posted by The Weekend Pa?tisserie on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

 

Crushed vanilla cookies make up the “dolomite sand” while crushed Oreos comprise the “black sand.”

The now-viral culinary creation only cost around P800 to bake, according to the online cakes and pastries shop, which has since gained considerable traction on social media.

“It was just for fun! It was our way of venting out our frustrations with what’s happening right now in a witty way!” The Weekend Patisserie told Philstar.com in an online interview.

The “Manila Bake” is just one of their many custom-made cakes which sell for around P500 to P700 each, depending on the color, the complexity of the design and the text of the cake.

These come in vanilla, chocolate, or coffee cake bases with either regular filling (vanilla buttercream or chocolate buttercream) or premium filling (strawberry, blueberry, mango, chocolate ganache, cookies and cream or caramel).

They also offer pastries, including lemon bars and revel bars that serve as their bestsellers.

The Dasmariñas-based shop started only in July this year. It currently caters around Cavite and nearby areas like Alabang and Las Piñas.

The Weekend Patisserie teased that the “Dolomite Cake” design is just the beginning.

“This is the first one! We’ll have another one soon! Stay tuned!”

