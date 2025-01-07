'So deserve': Heart Evangelista gives away Hermes bags to her team

Heart Evangelista, who has renewed her ties with home network GMA, is currently balancing multiple roles, from actress, endorser, style icon, advocate, to even head of the organization for Senate spouses.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista surprised her team with Hermes bags as Christmas presents.

According to a report by Lolit Solis in Pilipino Star Ngayon, Heart wrapped the bags on newspapers then put them in a styro box with tilapia.

Heart said that her team deserved that kind of gifts from her.

“I always want kung anong mayroon ako, gusto ko lahat kami mayroon. Lahat naman tayong nagwo-work hard,” she said.

“I know every single pagod, puyat, trabaho na ginawa natin wasn’t just work for you, and it’s not because you would say that pero nararamdaman ko na ginagawa niyo hindi lang dahil trabaho siya, (kundi) dahil mahal natin ang isa’t isa. So deserve,” she said.

“Ako, sa totoo lang ako, sobrang babaw ko lang. Bigyan mo lang ako ng socks na may picture ni Panda, masaya na ako. So truly, it’s about the story behind it, and it’s about the heart that you give with the present na binigay mo sa mga mahal mo sa buhay,” she added.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista hailed 'fashion icon' in Dubai