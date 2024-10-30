Heart Evangelista hailed 'fashion icon' in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista has been honored by the Dubai-based fashion platform Fashion Factor with a fashion icon award.

The platform announced Heart's recognition through an Instagram post earlier this week.

"A true style visionary, her passion for fashion shines in every day of her life. Heart’s world is both remarkable and inspiring; she is not just a fashion icon but also a generous advocate for others. Always concerned for those around her, her thoughtful approach leaves a lasting impact," Fashion Factor wrote on Instagram.

Heart was among those who attended the 9th edition of Fashion Factor held from October 26 to 27 in Dubai's Media City.

She opened the Atelier Zuhra show last October 26.

According to its website, the Fashion Factor is the United Arab Emirates' "biggest" platfrom that supports local and international designers. It has showcased over 250 international designers across six editions in the past two years.

"The fashion industry’s answer to the 'X-Factor' show, international designers showcase their collections in-front of a live audience and panel of celebrity judges. The concept was conceived by its founder Sherif Thomas. From humble beginnings, the show has now grown to host over 1,000 audience members each day and is live streamed across multiple media platforms such as Fashion TV and Shahid. Our journey to become recognized internationally as the go-to fashion event in Dubai is in full flow," read its company description.

Heart was among the Filipino celebrities that attended the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week, held from September 23 to October 1.

RELATED: 'Woman to woman': Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with Pia Wurtzbach