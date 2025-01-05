Diamonds still trendy jewelry in 2025

Jhaena Jewels is closing 2024 by hosting the first-ever Jewel Party in the Philippines, an exclusive event where clients can experience luxurious shopping along with the finest food and entertainment.

MANILA, Philippines — Diamonds will remain trendy this 2025, a local luxury jewelry brand chief executive officer (CEO) said.

"Diamonds pa rin kasi classic and timeless ang diamonds," Jhaena Jewels founder and CEO Haena Sia-Foo told Philstar.com when asked the trend in jewelry for 2025.

In terms of design, Haena said that the tennis designs will remain popular. It is the case for their brand's clientele who lean towards tennis bracelet, tennis necklace and their diamond studs.

"With the pieces kasi, it's always different kasi clients have different tastes, they are looking for different pieces also. We have clients na always for the gold, some mostly heavy on diamonds naman and some are gems so talagang luxury for all," she added.

Jhaena Jewels closed 2024 by hosting its first-ever Jewel Party in the Philippines, an exclusive event where clients were entertained while shopping. It was held in Okada Manila.

The event pays homage to the legacy of Sia-Foo's mother. Driven by her mother’s passion for collecting jewelry, the jewelry executive ensured that people who share the same passion came together for jewelry shopping experience.

Aside from fulfilling that dream, Sia-Foo's goal is to introduce the concept of a jewel party to Filipino jewelry enthusiasts and encourage them to organize their own parties with the brand as their main supplier of jewelry collections.

The event started with cocktails and socials while being serenaded by talented performers. After a few chitchats, the shopping experience commenced as they are led to the grand displays of jewelry. Clients were encouraged to bring their fellow jewelry collectors and shop to their heart’s content.

The brand brings the luxury experience closer to its clients – for them to shop in elegance while socializing with one another in a close-knit community, bonded through Facebook Live and late-night checkouts.

