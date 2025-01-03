Chelsea Manalo prepares for Miss Universe Asia duties this 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Chelsea Manalo is getting ready to fulfill her duties as the first-ever Miss Universe Asia in the new year.

At the most recent edition of Miss Universe, the Philippine representative finished in the Top 30 but was selected as the Continental Queen for Asia followed by a fan-voted National Costume win (making it back-to-back victories for the Philippines).

Joining Chelsea as Continental Queens was her roommate Tatiana Calmell from Peru for the America's, 1st runner-up Chidimma Adetshina from Nigeria for Africa and Oceania, and Finland's Wirtavuori for Europe and the Middle East.

All of them join the court of Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Denmark's first-ever titleholder.

In a video uploaded on Miss Universe's social media channels, Chelsea gave a holiday message and thanked her fans for making her the first Miss Universe Asia.

She even offered a grateful message for her Filipino fans, "Mahal ko kayo and maraming, maraming salamat."

Chelsea mentioned the many expectations ahead for her and her fellow title holders in the coming year.

"I, myself, is expecting that we will be traveling around the globe with the whole Continental Queens, with the Miss Universe team, the whole organization, working on special causes and projects that is so dear to our heart," Chelsea said.

The beauty queen added, "That way, we are opening so much opportunities, making an impact and empowering so many women in the whole world."

She reiterated her excitement for her duties and made a public call for kindness, ending her video with "Mahal ko kayo" and a flying kiss.

RELATED: Chelsea Manalo returns home, says her personality makes her first Miss Universe Asia