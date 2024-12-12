Priscilla Meirelles named Noble Queen Nations 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Manila-based Brazilian beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles has another crown to her name as she was given the new title Noble Queen Nations 2024.

Meirelles, who is married to actor John Estrada, was among the two queens bestowed with a new title by the Noble Queen of the Universe 2024 pageant.

Actress Teresa Loyzaga is named with the other new title: Noble Queen Worldwide 2024.

“I am so touched and honored to be crowned Noble Queen Nations 2024,” wrote the Brazilian beauty on Instagram today. “Let’s aspire to inspire one another, to support and celebrate women as the queens they are, because real queens fix each other's crowns.”

The coronation was held last December 8 in Quezon City.

The organization also named its other queens: Chinggay Bilaos (Noble Queen Universe 2024), Naito Asuka (Noble Queen International 2024), Roxanne Velasco (Noble Queen Globe 2024), Sinclaire Castro (Noble Queen Earth 2024), and Kimberly Torres Robson (Noble Queen Tourism 2024).

The organization said that beyond beauty, Noble Queen of the Universe “promotes respect for all, strengthens sisterhood and empowers women to help and uplift communities across diverse societies.”

Prior to her new title, Meirelles was crowned Miss Globe International 2003 and Miss Earth 2004 in a pageant held in Manila.

