'Kulang sa kinang': Boy Abunda not impressed with Miss Universe 2024 show

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Boy Abunda is not impressed on the staging of Miss Universe 2024.

During the Monday episode of his talk show, "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," Boy said that this year's edition of Miss Universe was not his favorite.

"I'll be very honest, this was not one of my favorite Miss Universe. Parang kulang sa kinang," he said.

"Medyo naguluhan po ako ng kaunti. Even the presentation of the gown, medyo iniba nila. Parang ang feeling ko lang po, ay parang kulang sa brilyo 'yung staging," he added.

Boy, however, praised the Miss Universe Organization for its record-breaking 125 candidates.

"Pero hindi ho masyadong kagandahan para sa aking pananaw ang ginanap na Miss Universe," he said.

He also questioned the continental queens award.

"Continental queen for Asia, queens for different continents. Ang tanong ko eh, 'What was that? Was that an after-thought na parang naisip nila para mas ma-engage ang different parts of the world?' I didn't get that whole awarding," he said.

"Pero ang tanong, Thailand made it to the Top 5 right? But she didn't get the Queen of Asia? What was the basis? Parang kulang sa paliwanag," he added.

Victoria KjaerTheilvig of Denmark was hailed as Miss Universe 2024 while the Philippines' bet Chelsea Manalo finished in the Top 30.

