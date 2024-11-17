Chelsea Manalo wins 1st Miss Universe - Asia title; 2025 edition hosts teased

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Chelsea Manalo was awarded the Miss Universe - Asia title following the conclusion of the 73rd pageant.

Miss Universe recognized four continental queens from the 125 who participated in this year's edition held in Mexico.

Similar to one of the duties of the reigning Miss Universe, these queens will serve as ambassadors for the continents they received titles for.

Chelsea was selected as the continental queen for Asia. Joining her are Finland's Matilda Wirtavuori as the continental queen for Europe and Middle East, Peru's Tatiana Calmell as the continental queen for the Americas, and Nigeria's Chidimma Adetshina as the continental queen for Africa and Oceania.

Chidimma is the first runner-up to the newly crowned Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark. If Victoria is unable to fulfill her duties, the Nigerian beauty queen will assume the title. Meanwhile, Tatiana was Chelsea's roommate during the competition.

The four continental queens received their titles and sashes following Victoria's first press conference as Miss Universe accompanied by a few executives.

Chelsea was still wearing her feathered tiffany evening gown designed by fellow Bulacan native Manny Halasan which she never got to properly show off onstage having exited the competition at the Top 30.

After each continental queens were recognized, the Miss Universe Organization teased the 2025 edition would be held in either India, South Africa, Thailand, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Spain, Argentina, or Morocco.

Victoria, who celebrated her 21st birthday just days before the coronation night, is the first Miss Universe winner to hail from Denmark and the first from Europe since French 2016 titleholder Iris Mittenaere.

