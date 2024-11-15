WATCH: Half-Filipina Miss New Zealand sizzles at Miss Universe 2024 swimsuit competition

MANILA, Philippines — New Zealand's bet Victoria Vincent slayed the runway at the Miss Universe swimsuit competition during the preliminary round earlier today.

The host, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, shared the half-Filipina's varied hobbies and interests.

"Victoria is passionate about storytelling through her music, photography and poetry," R'Bonney said.

"She has a double master’s degree in architecture and the heritage conservation," she added.

After rejecting the offer to represent New Zealand at Miss Universe last 2021, the Filipina-Kiwi won as Miss Universe New Zealand 2024.

The beauty queen represented Bacoor at this year's Miss Universe Philippines and finished in the Top 10.

Victoria said that she joined Miss Universe New Zealand to honor her dad's heritage.

