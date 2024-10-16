Philippines' Jasmin Bungay clinches Miss Globe 2024 Top 3, Colombia wins

MANILA, Philippines — Diana Moreno of Colombia was crowned as Miss Globe 2024 at the culmination of glitzy rites in Albania.

She was crowned by outgoing queen Manvin Khera of Malaysia.

Prada Dilhokanansakul, who also won as Miss Talent, was declared 1st runner-up, while Binibining Pilipinas Globe Jasmin Bungay was proclaimed 2nd runner-up. She won the same placement as last year's representative Anna Lakrini.

Miss Germany and Miss Vietnam, who was voted as People's Choice award recipient and automatically earned a spot in the semifinal round, were named 3rd and 4th runners-up, respectively.

The other delegates who placed in the Top 15/16 were:

Italy,

Cameroon,

Malaysia,

Nepal,

Netherlands,

Czech Republic,

Albania (Miss Tourism),

Montenegro (Miss Bikini),

USA (Miss Runway),

and Belgium.

Other candidates who won special awards were:

South Korea (Miss Social Media),

Moldova (Miss Elegance),

Poland (Miss Photogenic),

Portugal (Miss Golden Girl),

China (Miss Friendship),

New Zealand (Head-to-Head Challenge winner),

and Sri Lanka (Best in National Costume).

This year's selection committee was composed of Cory Tran, Olivia Gega, Armand Peza, Elton Hirjani, Aanvi Khera, Luis Portelles, Malan Breton, and Antonis Theocharis Kioukas.

The Miss Globe 2024 coronation night was beamed live to a global audience, from the City of Tirana, via Deliart Association's channel on YouTube.