Philippines' Dom Corilla wins Mister Global 2024

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 3:53pm
Daumier 'Dom' Corilla wins the Philippines' first Mister Global title at the pageant night held in Bangkok, Thailand on October 6, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Daumier "Dom" Corilla bested 32 other delegates to win the country's first Mister Global title. 

Corilla was named Mister Global 2024 at the pageant finale held last October 6 in Bangkok, Thailand. 

"To my friends in the Philippines and Los Angeles, I remember we were just joking, imagining, and dreaming about me winning a title and now here we are," Corilla wrote on Instagram. 

Corilla was also bestowed with the Blazer of Fame, which pageant organizers said was a new tradition being introduced at the pageant's 10th edition. 

For his national costume, Corilla dressed as Apolaki, the Filipino God of War and the Sun. 

This year's Mister Global runners-up are 1st runner-up Manuel Romo (Spain), 2nd runner-up Favour Ogbuokiri (Nigeria), 3rd runner-up Patrick Pho-ngam Forstner (Thailand), and 4th runner-up Luiz Mascarenhas (Brazil).

MISTER GLOBAL
