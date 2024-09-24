5-in-1 bra, ‘leg-lengthening’ pants: Parisian chic picks for Fashion Month 2024

Uniqlo: C (left) drops first men's collection. Other must-haves from the line are comfortable, all-weather, easy-wear clogs and stand-alone hoods. Love, Bonito (center) launches 'transeasonal' outfits such as 'leg-lengthening' pants. Heart Evangelista (right) wearing Avon's Regina bra in new Crimson Red

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion Weeks in New York and Milan just culminated, while in France, Paris Fashion Week is in full swing – and so are new Parisian-chic items from the latest drop of Uniqlo: C, a special line from renowned British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller.

Keller brings into the line her mastery of Parisian “je ne sais quoi” as the former artistic director of French fashion houses Givenchy and Chloé. She is Givenchy’s first female artistic director, who also held the position at Scottish fashion brand Pringle of Scotland. In 2018, she won as Womenswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, and was named as one of the most influential people of 2019 in TIME magazine’s TIME 100 Awards.

“I am thrilled to be launching menswear alongside womenswear for the new collection. I have always loved the interplay between the utility of men’s clothing with the feminine elements of womenswear. These collections see the two combine seamlessly in palette, fabrication and style, creating a wardrobe of truly interchangeable pieces,” Keller said in a statement.

The 2024 Fall/Winter collection, inspired by the Barbican Center, a performing arts center in London, aims to capture the propulsive rhythm of city life with a line of elevated LifeWear essentials. Clean lines and fine details make this collection stand out from Keller’s previous drop since her collaboration with Japanese retailer Uniqlo started last year.

“You will see here like the different tones of buildings, like we have a lot of grays, deep green, so and as well as the structure, but everything is still comfortable,” a Uniqlo Philippines representative told Philstar.com in an interview.

Although the array carries the designer’s first menswear items, these pieces are essentially “genderless” and can be suitable for women, too. Fine broadcloth shirts in soft tones cut to an oversized silhouette contrast with the warmth of iconic lambswool blends in a contemporary high V-neck and felted knitted tailored jacket. These combine with relaxed parachute pants, smart coordinating sweats and a generous utility parka for a casual, relaxed city feel. Accessories include a soft volume nylon tote bag and sleek, monotone low-cut sneakers.

For women, the designer introduced a new HeatTech item in a fine cashmere blend. An essential base layer of styling, the lightweight knitted cashmere in soft tones comes in a cropped vest and crew cardigan. Complementing this is a lightly-padded shrunken sleeveless jacket layered over long bias dresses in trad checks, pleated skirts or slim rib merino knits add richness to a fall/winter wardrobe. Soft-padded clogs, hooded neck warmer and fluffy, soft-fringed stoles bring a cozy feel to finish the look.

“This is new and then also the pattern, the black pattern is also new. So her skirts that we also had in the previous collections, the famous pleated skirt, it is in a different color right now. And then we have a lot of also winter items like the puff vest as well as the puff jacket,” the representative said.

“And then we have a lot of also winter items like the puff vest as well as the puff jackets and then for men. So we have the hoodie and the sweat that are really very versatile from the previous connections, which pieces are the best sellers. A lot of them are actually well received. But some of the popular ones I think would be for example, the accessories like the shoes, the bags, the skirts for women.”

The full lineup is now available at select stores and uniqlo.com online store. Select items from the collection are available at all stores in the Philippines.

After Keller, Uniqlo is set to drop a new collection for its U line, a collaboration with French designer Christophe Lemaire.

5-in-1 underwire T-shirt bra promises all-day comfort

Avon has become the leading name in intimate apparel for its comfortable and stylish bras and panties that flatter and empower women. For example, the Regina underwire convertible moulded T-shirt bra is a beloved classic that is so popular that it is sold every other minute. With a commitment to size inclusivity, the company has sold over 10 million bras, ensuring every woman can find her perfect fit that makes her feel confident.

Now, the brand enhances this bestseller with a new color, Crimson Red. This bra is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and value, tailored to meet every woman’s needs. Crimson Red joins a selection of the Regina Bra’s essential hues, including Black and Nude. The new piece is now available via the brand's representatives, avonshop.ph or official stores in Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

The brand updated the Regina Bra design across all colors with buttery-soft, luxurious brushed microfiber for all-day “wearability.” Its straps also come in a soft-brushed material and are now wider to accommodate a wide range of sizes, from 32AB up to 40BC.

The brand kept the moulded cups that have made the Regina Bra a favorite for decades in the Philippines. These cups aim to provide enhanced comfort, volume, shape, and support for all breast types, ensuring seamless look even under tight tops.

What sets the Regina Bra apart is its versatility. Women can wear it in five different ways: conventional, strapless, asymmetrical, criss-cross, and halter. This adaptability means that with just one Regina Bra, you effectively get the benefits of five different bras, whether for everyday or special occasions.

“It’s really satisfying to find a bra that doesn’t compromise quality or affordability. The Regina Bra has a luxurious fabric that fits perfectly. Get yours now in Crimson Red as soon as you can. I love its new color, and for sure you’ll like it, too,” stated Avon Intimate Apparel celebrity ambassador Heart Evangelista.

Sleeves ‘that stay up,’ ‘leg-lengthening’ pants

Singapore fashion label Love, Bonito launches “transeasonal” outfits across both of its Signatures and Staples line, with smart pieces suited for chilly air-conditioned spaces or cooler holiday destinations away from the equator. These pieces are now available on Love, Bonito’s website and Greenbelt 3, Makati store.

Headlining the collection are tailored styles and multiway designs made from seasonal fabric in neutral tones. The brand has also launched more styles with its key iconic features RuchedReady and Leggy, representing sleeves that stay up and instant leg-lengthening pants.

Instead of having that one outer jacket on repeat through your trip, opt for a variety of blazers, tops and bottoms in earth-toned hues. Must-haves statement pieces include the newly released RuchedReady Aera Slim Blazer, designed with the iconic “ruch-able” sleeves and in a slimmer cut for a sleek fit. Crease-ease travel favorites also include the white matching Yuna Relaxed V-neck Vest and Leggy Yuna Super High Waist Tailored Pants.

Also crease-ease, layer-able and some come in matching sets, the knit collection includes cashmere blends for added warmth. One of which is the Esha Knit Crop Shell Top, made of full Milano Knit, offering a structured yet soft feel. For a simpler look, opt for the machine washable thick ponte fabric in the Iya Boxy Crop Blazer and Leggy Mentari Super High Waist Straight Leg Pants. Wear an inner shirt like the Kendra Contour Knit Camisole Top, which is constructed in 3D Knit to mold following the body’s curves.

