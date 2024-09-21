Self-care means empowerment to women

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget to take care of ourselves. As a media professional juggling multiple roles across print, radio, TV and online platforms, I can relate to how overwhelming life can be. Sometimes, I feel guilty when my schedule takes over and I fall behind on my own self-care rituals. But as I’ve learned over the years, self-care isn’t just a luxury – it’s a necessity.

The concept of “self-care” has carved a significant niche over the years, especially on social media, where it resonates across generations. It’s more than just a trend; it’s a crucial tool for managing stress, preventing burnout, and replenishing our mental, physical, and emotional energy. Taking the time to care for ourselves helps us stay grounded and centered, making us more resilient to life’s demands.

Author with Dr. Anna Marie Montesa of Montesa Medical Center.

For me, self-care often involves my family. When I need time to myself, I turn to prayers and meditation for at least 30 minutes of peace and clarity. But every now and then, I like to spoil myself with something a little more indulgent – skin and aesthetic care.

Proactive self-care is more important than ever

I’ve found that for many professionals, treating yourself to expert dermatological or aesthetic care is a fulfilling form of self-care.

It’s more than just a beauty routine; it’s a way to recharge, boost confidence, and feel rejuvenated. My good friend Dr. Anna Marie Montesa, who heads the Montesa Medical Group, shares this sentiment. She has seen first-hand how women from all walks of life are embracing these treatments as part of their wellness routine.

(L-R) Dr. Anna Marie Montesa and Atty. Joey Lina, President of The Manila Hotel, during the launch of Montesa’s newest clinic at The Manila Hotel.

"We also noticed that this trend picks up even more during the holiday season,” Dr. Anna told me. And it makes perfect sense – what better gift to give yourself than the confidence that comes with feeling and looking your best?

When you look good, you feel good, and that confidence often translates into better performance in all aspects of life. Whether it’s excelling in your career or just feeling more comfortable in your own skin, the benefits of self-care are profound.

Expert care plus cutting-edge tech means ageless beauty

Dr. Anna shared some of the most popular treatments at Montesa Medical Group, such as their Skin Boosters with Exosomes procedure that improves skin texture and elasticity, giving a youthful, radiant glow by enhancing cellular regeneration and boosting hydration.

Meanwhile, a similar treatment featuring their Glow White Exosome with Bionutrients is for clients that want to give their skin a brighter tone, while minimizing pigmentation and protecting against oxidative stress.

Dermal fillers, to which Montesa Medical Group adds biostimulators, are for those looking for a more natural and refreshed look, my friend told me. “It smooths out wrinkles, stimulates collagen production, and brings out your facial contours,” she added.

Their scar removal treatment is just as fascinating, utilizing advanced laser technology to address scars or hyperpigmentation. Their clients, however, can also use it to rejuvenate their skin as the procedure can give your smoother, more even-toned skin.

Celebrating the milestones of fellow women

Dr. Anna and I recently caught up to discuss a major milestone for her clinic. In an exciting development, Montesa Medical Group has partnered with the prestigious Manila Hotel to bring their top-tier wellness treatments to one of the capital city’s most luxurious destinations.

Dr. Anna Montesa during one of her procedures.

I can feel how excited my friend was, and I can’t help but share in her anticipation. After all, this collaboration is set to integrate luxury and wellness in a truly remarkable way. I couldn’t be prouder of Dr. Anna and her hardworking team, many of whom have become dear to me.

Their dedication to their craft, to their clients, and to promoting self-care and wellness is truly inspiring.

As a fellow advocate of women’s empowerment, I applaud them for their passion and perseverance. Their work goes beyond aesthetic care; it’s about helping women feel empowered in their own skin.

In a world where we are constantly giving to others, whether it’s our families, careers, or communities, it’s vital that we also give back to ourselves. For me, one of the most important lessons I hope to pass on to my three daughters is this: take care of your body, nurture your mind, and always believe in your brilliance.

(L-R) Total performer Mr. Randy Santiago, Atty. Joey Lina and Dr. Anna Montesa with the author.

My warmest congratulations again to Dr. Anna Marie Montesa and the entire Montesa Medical Group for this incredible achievement.

Through their work, they not only help us look our best, but they also remind us of the importance of self-care, confidence, and empowerment. Here’s to many more milestones ahead!



