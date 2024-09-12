Binibining Pilipinas 2024 queens share their love languages

MANILA, Philippines — According to pastor and author Gary Chapman, there are five love languages:

words of affirmation,

quality time,

gift giving,

acts of service,

and physical touch.

During a visit to Philstar.com's office, Binibining Pilipinas 2024 queens were asked what their love languages were, whether it was giving or receiving.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra shared she had more than one love language — quality time, gift giving, and words of affirmation — but said it was important for all to be present.

"Being in a relationship, you have to really be able to provide all these things, because it's not just what you say to other people — words don't matter if your action don't connect," Myrna said. "Everything should be there, the five love languages, to be able to know a person is really being genuine."

First runner-up Christal "Tala" dela Cruz answered hers was acts of service, though her response leaned toward quality time.

"If I truly love you, I'll make time despite my busy schedule. That's how I really show my love, when I make time for you, I consider you, and always think about you. If someone loves you, 'yung actions must be bigger and louder than words," Tala said.

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024 Jasmin Bungay said her love language was physical touch, laughing as she admitted enjoying being held, hugging, and kissing.

When Jasmin said she even love touching her friends, Myrna (who was seated beside her) began teasing by touching her arm.

Jasmin added that what she wants to receive are acts of service because she wants her significant other to take care of her.

Finally, second runner-up Trisha Martinez connected her love language response to her career as a dentist.

"With me, in my profession where time is very expensive... feeling?!" Trisha quipped. "15 minutes is considered late to an appointment, so my love language is spending quality time."

Trisha explained that time can't be bought or reversed, which is why she considers it the most expensive thing a person has, adding she likes receiving all of the love languages.

