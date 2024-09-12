Love or crown? Binibining Pilipinas 2024 queens weigh in

MANILA, Philippines — Among the constantly difficult choices a beauty queen comes across is deciding between romantic love and the crown they carry.

The victorious queens of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 recently paid a visit to Philstar.com's office where they were asked the tough question: "Love or Crown?"

The runners-up Trisha Martinez and Christal "Tala" dela Cruz, as well as Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024 Jasmin Bungay, all answered they would choose their pageant careers over a significant other.

"Of course it would have to be crown for now. I believe that love will always find its way to me. If that person really loves me, he should be willing to wait," said Trisha.

Jasmin humorously said she'd "copy-paste" Trisha's answer, sharing a laughing look with her fellow queen before clarifying if the love being decided on was romantic.

"At this point in our lives I think we can consider that, maybe not our peak but where we have to focus on our potentials and the opportunities there for us," Jasmin explained, reiterating what Trisha said.

Tala's reasoning for choosing crown over love was her youth, being the only teen in the group.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra was the only one who gave a different answer, not necessarily choosing between two.

"I love the things that come with the crown, so I don't really have to choose between the two because I love everything that there is — the responsibility, the purpose — I think in that way I really love both," Myrna said.

