Victoria Velasquez Vincent, other Filipina-Kiwis set sight on Miss Universe New Zealand

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-Kiwi beauty queen Victoria Velasquez Vincent is reviving her Miss Universe dreams as she competes for the Miss Universe New Zealand 2024 title.

Another Filipina-Kiwi Franki Russell was supposed to represent New Zealand at this year's Miss Universe. However, the Yugen Group cancelled the franchise for its failure to comply with an order from the Miss Universe Organization.

While the Yugen Group never specified what the order was, Russell revealed in an interview with Boy Abunda that the reason may have been her appearance in several Viva Films projects.

Miss Universe New Zealand was restarted with new management and now 16 beauty queens are vying for the title including Vincent, who previously competed at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 and 2024.

She finished as Miss Universe Philippines Charity in 2021 and in the Top 10 for 2024, with Chelsea Manalo winning the most recent title.

Vincent was previously offered the Miss Universe New Zealand title in 2021 but she declined, leaving New Zealand without a delegate since 2019's Diamond Langi.

Should Vincent claim the Miss Universe New Zealand crown, she won't just reunite with Manalo also with Christina Dela Cruz Chalk who is representing Great Britain.

Nicole Dionne, Gazelle Garcia, Hillary Harris, Ciara Swords and Anna Cabatay are also Miss Universe New Zealand aspirants with Filipino heritage, joining Vincent in making up nearly half of the delegation.

The grand finals for Miss Universe New Zealand 2024 will be on September 29, a month before Miss Universe delegates are expected to arrive in Mexico for the 73rd edition of the pageant.

