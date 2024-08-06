WATCH: Liza Soberano turns into anime characters in new commercial

MANILA, Philippines — Reminiscent of Liza Soberano’s 2021 voicing of the anime-influenced series “Trese,” different animated versions of the Filipino-American actress were revealed last week as part of Liza’s new commercial for international cosmetics label BYS.

“My reaction to the commercial, I was really amazed by it. I haven't really done commercials like that where there was a lot of animation yet. So it was really cool to see and it was really cool to see myself actually animated in five different types of animation styles. I thought that was really great!” Liza told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview following her and TikTok star Niana Guerrero’s launch as new BYS endorsers.

“You can tell that there was a lot of time and money spent on the commercial,” she winked.

