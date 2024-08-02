After viral sports car, Liza Soberano flexes new Los Angeles investment

MANILA, Philippines — After going viral last April for being spotted and filmed driving an P8.4-million BMW i8 sports car in Los Angeles, California, Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano revealed just last Tuesday her latest “pundar.”

While being interviewed onstage as the new face of makeup label BYS, Liza shared that she got a new apartment in LA.

“Yes, it's in LA,” Liza confirmed having a new apartment in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

While she did not give any more details about the new investment, she said it was only she and her Filipino dad, John Soberano, who designed and furnished her new apartment, with no design theme yet in particular.

Liza, born Hope Elizabeth Soberano, is the only child of John and an American, Jacqulyn Elizabeth Hanley.

Prior to the interview with Philstar.com, Liza introduced her 39-year-old Filipina stepmom.

Apart from her new apartment, Liza divulged that she is back to school, taking up acting in LA.

“So I've been in L A for the past two months now,” she began. “I've been attending acting school simultaneously.”

She also revealed that following her first Hollywood flick “Lisa Frankenstein,” released just last February internationally including in the Philippines, she has been actively searching for follow-up projects in Hollywood.

“I've been auditioning for a lot of projects here and there just really trying to hone my craft and expand my network out in LA. But I have been working on some pretty exciting projects while I've been out there,” she announced.

She, however, did not give specifics yet on her new Hollywood projects.

“None of which I can really speak about in detail at the moment, but I will have some announcements before (I release the projects),” she said. — Video by Kristofer Purnell, video editing by EC Toledo