Meet Christal dela Cruz, youngest queen in the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 court

MANILA, Philippines — One of this year's strongest contenders for the Binibining Pilipinas crown is also the youngest.

Only 19 years old, the representative from Zambales, Christal dela Cruz, was proclaimed Binibining Pilipinas 2024 1st runner-up

On a recent visit of the Binibining Pilipinas queens to Philstar.com's office, we asked Tala (as her closest friends call her) if being the youngest worked to her advantage during the competition.

"I can't say if it was an advantage or otherwise but what's important is that I've shared my purpose and story. I've started joining pageants since I was 17. I may have come across as playful or just having fun but, the truth is, these competitions have given me a lot of learning and experience," she said.

While top winner, Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra, received a lion share of the special and corporate awards, Tala got her sizable share, too!

And she could have gotten a higher placement had she aced the final interview.

"I did my best during the Binibini pageant, not because of my inclusion in the hot picks, but because of what my core team's assurance that I can do it. After I'll complete my duties with BPCI (Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.), I'll take my time considering what my next options will be," Tala added.

With a very rosy future in pageantry, Tala could take her time deciding which pageant system she'll set her sights on. And, next time around, to bring home the bacon!

