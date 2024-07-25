Michelle Dee weighs Chelsea Manalo’s chance to win Miss Universe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Besides that the same beauty queen camp Aces & Queens trained them, Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee has faith that successor Chelsea Manalo from Bulacan has a high chance of taking home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown.

Apart from being the country’s first Filipino-Black American bet to the pageant, Chelsea has traits that Michelle sees could be Chelsea’s ticket to win in the pageant in Mexico.

“I think she has an amazing chance, such a lovely woman, genuine heart with genuine passion,” Dee told Philstar.com at her recent gracing of Biagini Borse’s exclusive Philippine launch in luxury multi-designer boutique Corso Como 88 in One Ayala Mall, Makati City.

“So I think she'll do well. As I always say, as long as you have the right intentions, then destiny will take over and give you what you deserve,” Michelle said.

Together with actress Ruffa Gutierrez, singer-influencer Issa Pressman, model Vanessa Matsunaga and entrepreneur Pinky Tobiano, Michelle modeled Biagini bags now exclusively available in Corso Como 88, a multi-brand store known for its collection of renowned Italian and European labels, with stores in One Ayala Mall in Makati City and Ayala 30th in Pasig City.