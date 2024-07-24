Korean beauty giant Innisfree launches skincare duo

MANILA, Philippines — Innisfree, purveyor of beauty solutions, embarked on an afternoon of fun and rediscovery with its duo solution of serum and pads.

The brand's product range is powered by the finest ingredients from Korea's pristine Jeju Island - giving us a skin that glows from within.

The brand also offers the Superhero Serum kit, composed of hyaluronic serum for hydration, brightening serum, and the repair ampoule for trouble care.

"(The brand) is an affordable skin care system with a conscientious touch. It is also formulated with sustainable ingredients. The label has received its cruelty-free certification as it does not do testing on animals.

"We launched the Vitamin C Green Tea Enzyme Serum last year. We are relaunching it this year as a duo with the new Vitamin C Green Tea Brightening Pads. Using the duo will help fade 45% of dark spots in your skin for seven days. The serum is also called Bubble Pop because of the presence of capsulized Vit. C., and it can be used daily because it has been allergy tested.

"To check on your skin progress, visit the (brand's) account on TikTok and look for the wand that would redirect you to a seven-day pop up. By ticking the pop once a day for a week, you'll easily see how well your skin has become after seven days," informed Pia Eliza Alday of Innisfree Philippines during the brand's exhibit-cum-event in SM Megamall recently.

For optimum results, the duo must be used. The brightening pads, which contain toners, are what enable the serum to penetrate the skin layer, where it starts to do the serum's repairing properties of enzymes from the tea tree, as well as Vitamin C.

Interested skin care lovers can check out their store at the second level of SM Megamall Bldg. A.