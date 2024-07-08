Korean beauty: Brief history, brands to know, latest offerings

MANILA, Philippines — “K-beauty is one of the most prominent visual manifestations of the Korean Wave,” the book “Hallyu!,” edited by Rosalie Kim, reads.

“Evidence of cosmetic usage stretches back to the Three Kingdoms period (57 BC to AD 668). Male hwarang warriors of the Silla kingdom (57 BC to AD 935) were famed for their stylized look of white jade-like skin and red eyeshadow, while ladies of the Goryeo dynasty (918 to 1392) were noted as wearing face powder and drawn eyebrows,” the brook traces the history of K-beauty.

“The importance of flawless skin continued into the era of Japanese-occupied Korea (1910 to 45), when mass-produced cosmetics were first imported from Japan, France and the USA. During this period the modern-day Korean term for cosmetics, hwajangpum, first entered the Korean vocabulary, the word expanding the definition of a consumable commodity beyond the traditional bundae (cosmetics).”

According to the book, Korea’s first ever mass-produced makeup is Bakgabun or “Park’s Powder,” created in 1915 by Jeong Jeong-suk, wife of Park Seung-jik, founder of Korea’s oldest conglomerate.

In 2000, the launch of Korean brand Missha “created an entirely new model for Korean cosmetics.” From selling low-priced products, the brand ushered the era for specialist beauty stores or “Road Shops” in subway station malls or university campuses in Seoul, a model that labels like Etude House, Innisfree and The Faceshop later on followed suit.

Since the early 2010s, K-beauty has grown for its advanced technology in ingredients and skincare-centric formulations, the book says.

“Beauty editors have stated Korea to be around 10 to 12 years ahead in Research and Development” and Korea has grown to be the world’s third largest exporter of cosmetics after USA and France, the book notes.

“By 2026, K-Beauty is predicted to grow by an average of 11.3% per year to become a market worth US$21.8 billion.”

Even in the Philippines, the demand for K-beauty remains to be “sobra! (very much!),” said Jared Ernest De Guzman, Customer Director, Marketing, for health, beauty and wellness store chain Watsons Philippines.

“If you look at the segmentation within skincare, Korean and Asian skin – so Japanese, Thai, Taiwanese, and even our local Filipino brands – are really booming,” De Guzman told Philstar.com and other media outlets at last month’s Watsons SM Mall of Asia main mall store re-opening.

“It’s really the influence probably also of Koreans in terms of their love of their own local skincare, nahawa rin s’ya rito. And also K-love, or the love of everything K, K-pop, K-food, K-skin, it’s also very much the talk of the town.”

As response to the continuous popularity of K-beauty in the Philippines, the following Korean brands have recently introduced themselves or their latest products, offering Filipinos a chance to have that much-coveted flawless “glass” skin they have come to embrace alongside with the music, costumes and other visuals of their favorite K-pop stars.

Dr. Jart+

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Watsons is the exclusive Philippine distributor of Dr. Jart+, which claims to be among the first to introduce the BB (blemish balm) cream.

Founded in Seoul in 2005 by architect Leeo (Chin Wook) Lee, the brand began when Leeo was introduced to a makeup-like blemish balm only available in dermatology clinics.

Inspired by this hybrid functionality, Leeo began collaborating with laboratories to create a product that blended powerful skincare benefits with the coverage of a foundation. A designer in a lab. Doctor + art. Hence, Dr. Jart+ was born.

Today, Dr. Jart+ is globally known for its unique blend of scientific innovation and creativity- fantastic, effective formulations delivered with an artful play that make the brand experience unlike any other.

Last July 1, the brand launched Cicapair Collection, using tiger grass from Asian wetlands and other lab-tested cica skincare ingredients. The serums, creams, and masks in the collection were created to deliver the power of cica skincare straight to the skin.



Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 is a cica skincare bestseller that corrects redness and helps protect skin from environmental aggressors like the sun’s rays and pollution. Cicapair Foaming Cleanser gently purifies and calms sensitive skin with its soothing formula. Infused with tiger grass (centella asiatica) and a blend of herbs, it effectively cleanses while reducing redness and irritation, leaving the skin feeling refreshed and balanced.

Cicapair Intensive Soothing Repair Gel Cream is a lightweight yet deeply hydrating gel-cream that targets redness and sensitivity. Formulated with tiger grass (centella asiatica) and botanical extracts, it helps to calm and soothe irritated skin while providing a barrier to protect against environmental stressors.

Apart from the collection, the brand offers a wide variety of products to address every skin problem – from dehydration, to uneven skin tone, fine lines, wrinkles, and more.



The Ceramidin collection with Ceramides and Panthenol + Glycerin helps strengthen the skin barrier making it look and feel healthy, hydrated, glowing and full of bounce.



The Vital Hydra Solution collection with Hyaluronic Acid + Pentavitin instantly hydrates, plumps, and boosts skin's glow. Dr.Jart+'s new water cream, treatment essence, and bestselling face mask are all dermatologist-tested.

Meanwhile, the Every Sun Day Sunscreen collection protects the skin from harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays while providing skincare benefits.

Redness and sensitivity are near the top of the list of skin concerns for Filipinos, and these are caused by a lot of reasons: pollution, environmental stressors, heat, sun, acne, irritation, among others. Dr.Jart+, exclusively available at Watsons and Look At Me stores nationwide, watsons.com.ph and Watsons official stores on Shopee and Lazada, aims to provide solutions to these skin problems and more with its blend of skin-balancing and healing formulas.

Round Lab

Dubbed as “Korea’s National Toner,” Round Lab has recently landed at Watsons with products that contain diverse natural ingredients from the land where the sea, wind, and mountains meet.

The brand invites “skinnies” or skincare enthusiasts to explore the beautiful Korean Peninsula through its products.

Founded with a vision of becoming one of the most agile and innovative players in the field, the brand is distributed by Descorp and is exclusively available at Watsons, SM Beauty, and Look At Me stores nationwide.

Round Lab CEO Lee YoungHak and other officials, including Overseas Team Leader Baek InSung, Overseas Manager for Asian Market Kim DongHyun, Marketing Manager Jo EunWhan, and Overseas Manager Rhee SooMin, were present during the brand’s recent Philippine launch. Also present were officials from Watsons.



From Yangyang, a destination known for its scenic beauty, harmonizing mountains, seas, and rivers, comes the brand’s Pine Cica product line, which has intensive calming properties and soothing effects, with products ranging from cleansers to pads, ampoules, creams, and masks.

Extracted from the pristine waters of Ulleungdo and Dokdo island at the farthest eastern end of the Korean peninsula comes the brand’s famous 1025 Dokdo Toner, formulated with the deepest sea water ever used in the history of skincare.

The 1025 Dokdo Toner is touted to be “Korea's No.1 Toner,” consistently ranking as no. 1 in Olive Young, Hwahae, and Coupang. The Dokdo line is not just about toners, as it includes various products from cleansing oil, balm, gel, bubble foam, pads, ampoule, lotion, creams, gel masks, sunscreen, eye cream, and even mud packs and peeling gel. All these products are perfect for those with sensitive skin.

Meanwhile, the Birch Juice Moisture Line is renowned for its exceptional moisturizing properties. The world-famous Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen with SPF50+ is celebrated as Korea's number one sunscreen, having received multiple no.1 awards from Hwahae, Glowpick, and Olive Young. The sap of Inje's Silver Birch Trees, infused with cool and fresh energy from the refreshing breeze, combined with Vita Hyaluronic Acid, provides deep hydration for dewy and healthy skin. The Birch Juice line includes cleansers, toners, moisturizers, ampoules, lotions, and sunscreens in creams, sticks, and cushions.

On the other hand, Mugwort line contains the extract of Sea Breeze Artemisia and Madecassoside from mugwort grown on Geomundo Island, where there is a fresh sea breeze. The line consists of a cleanser, toner, serum, mask, and soothing gels to help calm irritated skin.

From Jeongseon, where the dawn is cold and refreshing, comes the extract of homegrown black soybeans and a ceramide ingredient that provides deep nourishment to the skin. For dry and cracked skin, the Soybean product line includes cleansing oil, nourishing toner, serum, cream, and mask. These soybean products are clinically proven to provide deep nutrition and reinforce the skin barrier.

QuickFX

Also under Descorp, a key player in the beauty and wellness industry, is QuickFX, founded with a vision of becoming one of the most agile and innovative players in the field.

Now available at Watsons online and Watsons stores nationwide, the brand’s new Sen-C Bright line avows to give that Vitamin C glow, minus the sting and breakouts, especially for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Especially formulated for those with sensitive skin longing for radiant, even toned complexion, the Sen-C Bright range has at its heart a unique blend of pure vitamin c and vitamin tree water — a duo mixed and formulated to deliver impressive brightening results without compromising comfort.

The Overnight Serum is for addressing dark spots and hyperpigmentation with a potent overnight treatment. Formulated to work its magic while you sleep, the Sen-C Bright Overnight Serum harnesses the power of 5% Pure Vitamin C and 5% Vitamin Tree Water to reveal a brighter and even complexion come morning.

Sen-C Bright Micellar Water, meanwhile, promises to be a gentle yet effective, sensitive-skin friendly micellar water that offers a refreshing cleanse without the oily, sticky feel often associated with traditional makeup removers. Perfect for removing excess dirt and grime, it is also packed with Hyaluronic Acid to lock in moisture.

On the other hand, Sen-C Bright Day Serum Cream combines the brightening power of Vitamin C, Vitamin E for optimal absorption into the skin as well as protection from free radicals, and SPF 30 PA++++.

Dewha Skincare

Although not a Korean brand, the Singaporean label Dewha is has been known for its anti-aging products made using K-beauty formulas.

Available in Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, Dewha Skincare recently unveil its refreshed identity. With a renewed focus on radiance and a commitment to harnessing the power of skincare-infused makeup, the brand launched its revamped website along with its range of multi-action skincare and hybrid makeup products designed to blur the line between skincare and cosmetics.

In a world where modern “skinimalists” seek efficient yet effective beauty solutions, the brand, established in 2020 and based in Singapore, recognizes the evolving needs of beauty enthusiasts. Its multi-action skincare and hybrid makeup offer a streamlined approach to beauty rituals, offering multiple benefits in each product.

For those seeking luminous, healthy-looking skin, glow-focused skincare has become a cornerstone of beauty routines. The brand’s glow formula aims to go beyond traditional skincare, providing a comprehensive solution that addresses various skin concerns while enhancing natural radiance. By infusing its products with skincare ingredients known for their nourishing properties, that brand ensures that every application is a step towards healthier, more radiant skin.

At the heart of the brand’s philosophy lies the belief that skincare should do more than just enhance appearance — it should also promote skin health. It aims to bridge the distinction between skincare and makeup by mixing powerful skincare elements into its makeup formulas, providing solutions that nourish and enhance the skin.

Among those to discover from the brand are its curated bundles such as the Baby Glow Bundle, a multi-action duo set that includes the Intense Hydrating Essence Masks which combines a harmonious blend of skin-loving ingredients with the brand’s award-winning Microcurrent Facial Technology to generate tiny electrical currents for better absorption of the ingredients and enable rejuvenation. Also included is the Gold Intense Anti-Aging Daily Serum, formulated to help you unlock your natural glow. It is enriched with 99.99% pure gold and effectively defends against aging, lifts loose skin, smooths fine lines and repairs damaged skin cells.



To illuminate the skin, there is Perfect Glow CC Cushion for a flawless glow. Attain a flawless appearance while also nurturing the health and vibrancy of your skin with makeup bases, like Perfect Glow CC Cushion. It utilizes ultralight and breathable air film technology, which effectively seals in moisture for a luxurious 16-hour wear, perfect for the Philippine weather. It leaves a silky smooth glass-skin finish that seamlessly melds into the skin, resulting in a my-skin-but-better appearance. Its remarkable adhesion properties ensure waterproof and sweat-proof wearability. Also, not only does it effectively camouflage skin imperfections, but it also shields the skin from the damaging UV rays with SPF30/PA+++ while providing essential hydration through moisturizing skincare components.

Y.O.U Beauty

Korean label Y.O.U Beauty recently unveiled the latest addition to its Radiance Glow series, which has been crafted to bring out skin’s natural radiance and promote good skin health.

Barenbliss

Known for its products that have zero alcohol, and are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, Barenbliss recently introduces Lily Makes Luminous Glow Tint, a lip product that promises to make lips look effortlessly beautiful in one swipe.

Like other Barenbliss products, Glowing Tint is nature-inspired and made of natural ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acids for hydration and Vitamin E for nourishment.