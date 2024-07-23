'Very simple, no meaning': Heart Evangelista defends SONA 2024 outfit

Heart Evangelista in Michael Leyva for the 2024 State of the Nation Address

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista added yet another simply stunning white ensemble to her many State of the Nation Address (SONA) outfits, over a decade since she debuted at the annual event's red carpet.

On the morning of July 22, 2024 Heart supported her husband Senate President Chiz Escudero wearing a white terno, blouse, and skirt ensemble by Michael Leyva.

She switched outfits in the afternoon, arriving at the Batasan Pambansa in a white backless modedn Filipiniana dress also by Leyva.

The dress has a sash in the front that led to a train behind her, and Heart completed the look with a white purse and silver-white jewelry.

Heart and Chiz were not alone on the red carpet though as this year they were accompanied by Chiz's twin children Chesi and Quino and Heart's sister Cam Ongpauco.

Chiz quipped on the red carpet that he is already used to people waiting for Heart at events such as SONA where she gets dress in something elegant, "Tanggap ko na talaga 'yun, mula pa noong nagkakilala kami."

"I just really wanted something very simple, so I opted for something that has no meaning," said Heart after being sked if her white outfit had any theme this year. "At the end of the day, it's not really about us."

After the SONA Heart posted a few photos from the event on her Instagram account, again supporting Chiz.

"In everything you do... I shall be there right beside you," Heart wrote in the post's caption. "Proud of you, our Senate President."

Heart debuted on the SONA red carpet in 2013, when she and Chiz were still dating, in a white terno by Ivarluski Aseron.

The following year, Heart wore a white outfit by Joey Samson memorable for its upper cage-like design. A month later Chiz proposed to Heart in Sorsogon.

She continued the white looks for the next four years as Chiz's wife wearing creations by Inno Sotto (2015), Aseron once more (2016), Jo Rubio (2017), and Mark Bumgarner (2018).

After a three-year hiatus due to Chiz's brief stint as Sorsogon governor, Heart returned to the SONA red carpet in 2022 wearing a dress by Bumgarner and last year — a decade since her SONA debut — wore an Aseron creation yet again.

