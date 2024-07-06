Kayla Jean Carter is new Miss Charm Philippines 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Philippines Organization has appointed Filipino-American beauty queen Kayla Jean Carter to represent the Philippines at the upcoming Miss Charm International pageant next month.

The organization confirmed Kayla's appointment as Miss Charm Philippines 2024 on its social media accounts and that she will compete in Los Angeles, United States this August.

Kayla represented Northern California, with roots in Talisay, Cebu, at the recent Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant where she finished in the Top 20.

The 27-year-old was later among the 10 delegates up for the four additional titles under The Miss Philippines Organization.

The Miss Charm Philippines 2024 title was originally held by Krishnah Gravidez from Baguio City however she withdrew her candidacy and instead will compete for Miss World Philippines 2024 later this month.

With a US Visa already in hand and one of the highest ranking delegates eligible for a title, Kayla can directly focus on preparing for Miss Charm International in a month's time.

Next year the Philippines' representative to Miss Charm International will be former Miss Tourism International titleholder Cyrille Payumo of Pampanga.

RELATED: Philippines makes history with Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up finish