Pickleball is here! SM Supermalls introduces permanent courts for everyday fun

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready to serve, rally and score—pickleball is taking over SM Supermalls!

As part of the SM Active Hub initiative, SM Sports and Leisure Center (SLC) brings permanent pickleball courts to three major malls: SM City Sta. Mesa, SM City Bicutan and SM City Marikina.

(Left) Champion pickleball pro Lauren Mercado at the pickleball court in SM City Bicutan

This exciting addition gives families, friends, and sports enthusiasts a new and fun way to stay active this summer. Visitors can enjoy four courts per mall, designed for both beginners and seasoned players.

SM City Sta. Mesa’s courts are located at the Roof Deck, open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; SM City Bicutan’s are at the 3rd Level Parking, New Wing, operating from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and SM City Marikina’s are at the 3rd Level, open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Players exchange high-fives on the pickleball court at SM City Marikina.

With the courts now open, visitors can enjoy dedicated spaces to accommodate the growing pickleball community.

To make the courts accessible to everyone, SM Supermalls has set affordable rates: P450 per hour for Court Rental, and P250 per head for Open Play. Open Play schedules are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at SM City Marikina and SM City Sta Mesa, and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at SM City Bicutan.

Players shake hands over the net at the pickleball court in SM City Sta. Mesa.

Players can book their slots via SM Tickets or by walking in at their preferred SM Mall. For inquiries, contact [email protected] or reach out to SM City Sta. Mesa at (0927) 418-2211, SM City Bicutan at (0994) 648-6937 and SM City Marikina at [email protected].

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.