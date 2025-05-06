Heart Evangelista concerned over ‘Nefertiti line’

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista opens up about a beauty concern and gives advice to those also experiencing the same.

Following Ultherapy’s recent event in Makati City, Heart was asked for her beauty dilemma, and she said: “It would be my Nefertiti line.”

“So when you workout, and you do your abs, ‘yung litid mo dito (neck), it’s like a band, a muscle, nagiging strong s’ya,” she explained.

“So, hindi pwedeng masyadong mag-workout kasi lalabas ang Nefertiti lines at ang mga ugat sa ano (forehead), ma-pu-pump, pa’no na?”

Especially for summer, her beauty tips are "Moisturize, no sun, drink lots of water and pray a lot!" — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin