fresh no ads
Heart Evangelista concerned over â€˜Nefertiti lineâ€™ | Philstar.com
^

Fashion and Beauty

Heart Evangelista concerned over ‘Nefertiti line’

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista opens up about a beauty concern and gives advice to those also experiencing the same.

Following Ultherapy’s recent event in Makati City, Heart was asked for her beauty dilemma, and she said: “It would be my Nefertiti line.”

“So when you workout, and you do your abs, ‘yung litid mo dito (neck), it’s like a band, a muscle, nagiging strong s’ya,” she explained. 

“So, hindi pwedeng masyadong mag-workout kasi lalabas ang Nefertiti lines at ang mga ugat sa ano (forehead), ma-pu-pump, pa’no na?”

Especially for summer, her beauty tips are "Moisturize, no sun, drink lots of water and pray a lot!" — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin

HEART EVANGELISTA
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with