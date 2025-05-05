SM Job Fairs draw thousands nationwide in Labor Day activation

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivers the keynote message at the Labor Day Job Fair main event at the SMX Convention Center Manila last May 1.

MANILA, Philippines —In a powerful show of unity and purpose this Labor Day, SM Supermalls once again proved its commitment to Filipino workers by hosting one of the largest simultaneous job fair events in the country.

Held across 20 SM malls and locations nationwide on May 1, the 2025 Job Fairs created life-changing opportunities for thousands of job seekers.

Connecting job seekers to employment opportunities

The Labor Day job fairs drew a significant number of participants, with 14,864 job seekers in attendance and 2,091 successfully hired on the spot. This reaffirms the vital role SM Supermalls plays in national employment efforts.

Photo Release A large crowd fills SM City Bacolod as job applicants explore opportunities at the May 1 Job Fair.

A large crowd fills SM City Bacolod as job applicants explore opportunities at the May 1 Job Fair.

Photo Release The nationwide SM job fair results in 2,091 on-the-spot hires, and several of these successful applicants pose for a photograph with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Kiko Benitez, and Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Ted Herbosa.

Photo Release SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Tuguegarao, SM City Sto. Tomas

Renewal of partnership with Jobstreet by SEEK

SM renewed its strategic partnership with Jobstreet by SEEK, one of the leading digital employment platforms in the country.

The continued collaboration strengthens both physical and online recruitment channels, helping connect more Filipinos to the jobs they deserve.

Stories from the ground: Real lives, real impact

Across the 20 participating SM malls and venues, heartwarming success stories emerged. From first-time job hunters who landed their dream roles to new opportunities, the on-ground atmosphere was electric with hope.

“Mabilis ang process ng Job Fair, at saka lahat andito na. Yung mga requirements na kailangan sa paghahanap ng trabaho, nandito na. Malaking bagay po 'yun,” said a hired-on-the-spot room attendant.

Partners praised the seamless logistics, heavy foot traffic, and presence of government booths from the Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Pag-IBIG, making the process smoother for both applicants and recruiters.

Photo Release Government booths provide on-site support, streamlining the application process for both job searchers and recruiters.

May Job Fair series continues

The momentum continues with weekly job fairs lined up across SM Supermalls. Everyone is invited to take their shot at meaningful employment, especially at the SM Group Exclusive Job Fair on May 29 at SM City Dasmariñas. Here’s the full May schedule:

May 22 – SM City Lucena

May 29 – SM Group Exclusive Job Fair at SM City Dasmariñas

May 30 – SM City Trece Martires

Photo Release Hopeful applicants browse job listings at SM City Davao.

Driving employment, empowering communities

With every job fair, SM Supermalls strengthens its role as a catalyst for economic empowerment, community development, and sustainable livelihood. Don’t miss your next opportunity—your future starts here.

Photo Release A job hunter delves into various roles at the SM Labor Day Job Fair at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

Photo Release An SM team member at the SM City Roxas Job Fair guides community members through the application process.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



