‘Madam President’: Heart Evangelista reveals plans as Senate Spouses Foundation president

MANILA, Philippines — Shortly after taking oath as Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI) president early this month, Heart Evangelista revealed her and the foundation’s plans to Philstar.com.

In an exclusive interview at the recent opening of Swiss luxury label Bally’s new boutique opening in Rustan’s Makati, Heart said of her role as new president, “Basically, we're just going to be continuing some of the projects that they've done in the past.

“So that's fixing infrastructures, having, you know, new buildings, certain buildings for elderly, children. And then hopefully, I will be doing a lot of new other projects,” she revealed.

According to her, she is “very excited” for this new feather in her cap.

“I'm a hard worker, so I'm up for the challenge,” she affirmed.

Likewise, she is excited for Bally’s new flagship store since the Swiss brand “has been in our lives since I can remember.”

“My father has always been such a fan of Bally,” she bared, “So I love it how they're always adapting to the changes, you know, even no matter what age you are, Bally is always timeless. So I love that very much.”

The new store opening, said Rustan’s in a statement, marks a significant milestone in the brand's expansion in the Philippines. This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style.

Situated in the prestigious shopping destination, the 81-square-meter space embodies the contemporary fashion house’s refined aesthetic. The store entrance guides customers on a journey of subtle elegance, welcoming them with warm wood tones reminiscent of Swiss natural landscapes. The materials blend seamlessly, revealing a rich diversity of textures as visitors journey further into the space.

Signature elements, such as meticulously designed wooden boiserie, are integral to the store's identity. The exquisite marble contrasts strikingly with the wood, complemented by walls finished flawlessly in beige.

The seating area, specially designed for comfort and sophistication, provides a space to admire and try on Bally’s iconic shoes. This area features a mix of plush seating, sophisticated velvet, and black metal, an expression of style and luxury. In line with its environmental commitment, the strong emphasis on natural woods pays tribute to the brand's identity while reflecting its dedication to sustainability.

These design choices reflect the brand’s commitment to quality and beauty, consistent with its 170-year heritage. Starting from shoemakers to today’s renowned fashion house, it embodies a true artisanal savoir-faire. In a new era, the brand’s identity remains rooted in these enduring values of quality and beauty. The progression of the house's design represents not just a novel idea but also an evolution in design — a conscious effort to align with the present, learn from the past, and welcome the future.

This new boutique allows the label to showcase its new store concept under Simone Bellotti’s creative direction, embracing both heritage and contemporary aesthetics. It offers a full range of the brand’s ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, and accessories for both men and women. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya