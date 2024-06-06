Heart Evangelista takes oath as Senate Spouses Foundation new president

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista took her oath yesterday as the new president of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SPFI).

In her speech, Heart said she will take the challenge to work with Senate spouses to "find ways to uplift our people and communities."

Heart said that she will continue the legacy of the SPFI.

"The legacies left by all the ladies before me, a treasure of stories and testaments of service to the nation is something that encourages me to continue what they have started, to make a difference and to inspire not only SSFI members but also individuals and groups who have the power do something in improving the lives of people around us," she said.

"I am bravely taking on these duties. It is inspiring to see what we can accomplish and what kind of changes we can all make together," she added.

In an interview after her oathtaking, Heart said her husband Senate President Chiz Escudero fully support her as she will also ask advice from him.

"Definitely, hiningi ko advise niya and medyo OC siya pagdating sa mga detalye. I guess, in a sense, it’s also good, kasi kahit ibang mundo namin, I was very trained well by Chiz kasi... every detail he pays attention to but it’s nice kasi he gave me leeway sa mga gusto kong gawin and he’s very supportive," she said.

"Kinakabahan siyempre kasi hindi ko naman 'to mundo eh. But in a sense, you know, even if it’s not my world, I won’t be doing the same thing. So you won’t be expecting me to be going to certain things just to take pictures. I really want to do something and continuously make a change na hindi lang siya para lang artista na nilagay sa ganitong posisyon. I wanna work. So I'm excited in a sense."

RELATED: Heart Evangelista proud wife to Senate President Chiz Escudero