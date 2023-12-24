^

Korean Wave

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim launches label for solo projects

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 24, 2023 | 5:21pm
BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim launches label for solo projects
Jennie Kim arrives for the screening of "The Idol" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
AFP / Loic Venance

MANILA, Philippines — Jennie Kim of the Kpop girl group BLACKPINK has officially launched her own label which will handle all her projects as a soloist.

After some mild speculations by fans, Jennie confirmed the establishment of her label Odd Atelier (OA) on her social media accounts.

"This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received," read text on Jennie's post. "I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024."

The text, which Jennie also wrote in Korean, ended with the artist asking fans to express support for her solo career with OA and as a part of BLACKPINK.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

OA already has its own Instagram page and website both describe the label as "a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected."

The label currently has Jennie has its only artist, and that Jennie established OA back in November — supposedly with the help of her mother, a director and shareholder of a Korean entertainment company.

Earlier this month Jennie and her BLACKPINK colleagues Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo renewed an exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment after the group's previous contract expired last August.

Jennie's two singles as a soloist "Solo" from 2018 and "You & I" from 2023 were released through YG Entertainment and Interscope. 

Prior to the announcement of OA's establishment, Jennie shared a video of herself covering Sia's "Snowman" and fellow Korean singer Zion.T's "Snow."

RELATED: Blackpink signs exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment

vuukle comment

BLACKPINK

JENNIE

JENNIE KIM

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Son Ye Jin selling clothes, items at bazaar; donating proceeds to charity
11 days ago

Son Ye Jin selling clothes, items at bazaar; donating proceeds to charity

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Korean actress Son Ye Jin will be donating some of her possessions to a bazaar and donate all proceeds for a charitable ...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS reunite for remaining members' military enlistment
12 days ago

BTS reunite for remaining members' military enlistment

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
With all the members now in military service, BTS is on track to regroup in 2025.
Korean Wave
fbtw
SB19, Seventeen's BSS among performers at Asia Artist Awards 2023
December 9, 2023 - 11:08am

SB19, Seventeen's BSS among performers at Asia Artist Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | December 9, 2023 - 11:08am
With over 100 songs in six hours and 30 minutes, SB19 is among the performers taking the stage of the Asia Artist Awards 2023...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Red Velvet's Seulgi, Irene, Wendy join BGC New Year&rsquo;s Eve concert
December 8, 2023 - 2:55pm

Red Velvet's Seulgi, Irene, Wendy join BGC New Year’s Eve concert

By Kristofer Purnell | December 8, 2023 - 2:55pm
K-pop girl group Red Velvet members Irene, Wendy and Seulgi have been announced as the surprise performers at the New...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie split as military enlistment nears &mdash; reports
December 7, 2023 - 4:10pm

BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie split as military enlistment nears — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | December 7, 2023 - 4:10pm
Korean artists Taehyung or V from BTS and Jennie from Blackpink have reportedly broken up.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink signs exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment
December 6, 2023 - 2:20pm

Blackpink signs exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment

By Kathleen A. Llemit | December 6, 2023 - 2:20pm
Korean girl group Blackpink renewed its contract with YG Entertainment. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with