BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim launches label for solo projects

Jennie Kim arrives for the screening of "The Idol" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — Jennie Kim of the Kpop girl group BLACKPINK has officially launched her own label which will handle all her projects as a soloist.

After some mild speculations by fans, Jennie confirmed the establishment of her label Odd Atelier (OA) on her social media accounts.

"This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received," read text on Jennie's post. "I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024."

The text, which Jennie also wrote in Korean, ended with the artist asking fans to express support for her solo career with OA and as a part of BLACKPINK.

OA already has its own Instagram page and website both describe the label as "a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected."

The label currently has Jennie has its only artist, and that Jennie established OA back in November — supposedly with the help of her mother, a director and shareholder of a Korean entertainment company.

Earlier this month Jennie and her BLACKPINK colleagues Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo renewed an exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment after the group's previous contract expired last August.

Jennie's two singles as a soloist "Solo" from 2018 and "You & I" from 2023 were released through YG Entertainment and Interscope.

Prior to the announcement of OA's establishment, Jennie shared a video of herself covering Sia's "Snowman" and fellow Korean singer Zion.T's "Snow."

