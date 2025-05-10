Ahtisa Manalo 'touched' by Miss Universe PH 2025 batchmates' reaction to her win

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo (fourth from left) is flanked by her runners-up and fellow titlists (from left) 1st runner-up Teresita Ssen 'Winwyn' Marquez, Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 Chelsea Fernandez, Miss Supranational Philippines 2026 Maria Katrina Llegado, Miss Eco International Philippines 2026 Gabriella Mai Carballo, and 2nd runner-up Yllana Marie Aduana.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo was deeply touched by the genuine happy reaction of her fellow queens when she was announced as the new Miss Universe Philippines last May 2.

Ahtisa and her fellow Miss Universe Philippines 2025 queens graced their victory press conference held at Citadines Millennium Ortigas on May 6.

“[My most memorable moment], I haven't even left the stage. The moment they called my name as Miss Universe Philippines, I was happy, but also I was so happy with everyone's reaction that, you know, it's also their dream to be Miss Universe Philippines, but I saw how much they celebrated that I won. And it really shows how amazing all of these women are.

“Even though they had to give up on their dreams, or I got their dream at this time, they were happy for me and they celebrated me. That's so important,” Ahtisa said.

Ahtisa will be representing the Philippines at the 74th Miss Universe pageant happening in Thailand in November.

RELATED: WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo gives winning Q&A answer