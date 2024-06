Gretchen Barretto bought a necklace at the price of a condo — RS Francisco

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman RS Francisco revealed that Gretchen Barretto once bought a pearl necklace worth $1.5 million (P88 million today).

According to a Pilipino Star Ngayon report, RS said he and Gretchen went on a vacation and when Gretchen saw a pearl necklace she liked, she bought it.

“Pagbalik niya sabi niya, ‘May nakita akong magandang pearl necklace.’ Sabi ko, ‘O ngayon?’ Tinanong ko kung magkano. Sabi ba naman sakin mahal daw. Sabi ko, ‘Huh?’,” he recalled.

"The next day, pagkita namin, suot na niya. Sabi ko, 'Alam mo girl.' At that time parang 50 pa lang o 45 ‘yung dollars basta parang ganyan," he added.

RS then suggested that Gretchen should have bought a condominium unit instead of the pearl necklace.

"Sabi ko, 75 million pesos ‘yan. Sana bumili ka na lang ng condo. Alam mo, sabi niya, ‘Masusuot ko ba ‘yung condo? Nadaganan ako niyan kung sinuot ko'," he said.

“That’s her exact word. ‘Madadaganan ako kapag sinuot ko.’ Sabi ko, may point ka naman. So every time magkasama kami, puma-party kami, nagsasayawan kami, out of the blue bigla kong sasabihin, ‘Nawawala na ‘yung hikaw mong isa.’ Ah shet! Joke lang. Ayun ang palagi kong playtime sa kanya, 'Yung isang hikaw mo wala na. Wala na ‘yung bato',” he added.

