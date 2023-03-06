^

Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 2:37pm
The couple tied the knot in San Agustin Church while the reception was held in National Museum.
MANILA, Philippines — Gretchen Barretto and Tony Boy Cojuangco's daughter Dominique Cojuangco got married with her non-showbiz partner Michael Hearn.

The couple tied the knot in San Agustin Church while the reception was held in National Museum of Natural History. 

Dominique wore a glitzy sleeveless wedding dress while Michael wore the traditional Barong Tagalog. 

Celebrity guests included Sofia Andres, Ria Atayde, among others. 

In her past interview, Dominique said that she met Michael while she's studying in British School Manila. 

The couple got engaged in October 2021. She said then that her parents approved of his romance with Michael. 

“My parents are in love with Michael and are so happy about our relationship," she said. 

“He doesn’t just take great care of me, but of them as well. I don’t know which one of them was more elated, but they both reacted very positively toward the engagement,” she added. 

