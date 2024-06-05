Miss World Philippines announces 2nd set of 2024 delegates

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines organization announced the remaining half of official candidates; after revealing the first set during the final screening held at Okada's Glass Ballroom.

From local pageant winners to national contenders, these exceptionally empowered Filipinas, chosen by franchise partners, are prepared to make their mark.

Leading the second set of delegates is Baguio's Krishnah Marie Gravidez, former Miss Charm Philippines, who withdrew from the international competition to join this national search for the Miss World title.

The other candidates included in the final lineup are:

Eula Arielle Paltep (Benguet)

Mariam Ashraf (Capiz)

Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo (Cebu)

Jane Darren Genobisa (Davao del Sur)

Precious Batiancilla (Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental)

Kara Athena De Leon (Guimaras)

Arrieanna Zobelle Beron (Iloilo City)

Dilme Amanda Perera (Iloilo Province)

Tanya Francesca Granados (Laguna)

Paola Bagaforo (Taguig)

Sheikanah Jones Tamayo (Pasig)

Nikki Buenafe (Pangasinan), and

Dolly Cruz (Malaybalay City, Bukidnon)

In a social media post, the Miss World Philippines organization wrote, "Prepare to be dazzled as we unravel the new Miss World Philippines crown meticulously crafted by Oro China Jewelry - a radiant symbol of grace, power, empowerment, and the beauty of a nation."

Stay tuned as the delegates embark on their journey to the crown. The 2024 Miss World Philippines coronation night unfolds on July 19, 8 p.m. in SM Mall of Asia Arena.