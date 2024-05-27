Philippines' Kenneth Stromsnes wins 2nd runner-up at Mister Manhunt International Male Supermodel 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Kenneth Stromsnes was named 2nd runner-up at the Mister Manhunt International Male Supermodel 2024 pageant held in Ayutthaya, Thailand last night.

In an Instagram story he shared, Kenneth thanked the Philippines for supporting him.

"We made it, Philippines. We are 2nd runner-up here in Manhunt International," he said.

"Thank you so much," he added.

Mister Thailand Kevin Dasom won the pageant.

Finishing the top 5 of the annual male pageant are:

Italy as 4th runner-up,

Venezuela, 3rd runner-up,

and France as 1st runner-up.

Kenneth also received the Best in Personality award and was among the Top 8 Chat Influencers.

