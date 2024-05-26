Binibining Pilipinas queens, 2024 candidates grace sustainable fashion show

Left photo shows Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong wearing a piece by Doms Abustan. Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up Nicole Borromeo (right) in a beautiful piece by Uly Montenegro.

MANILA, Philippines — "Reinvent," a sustainable fashion show featuring former titleholders and reigning queens, along with the 40 official candidates of this year's Binibining Pilipinas, opened the series of events and activities of the 60th Binibining Pilipinas pageant season.

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabbi Basiano, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez, Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up Nicole Borromeo, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Angela Tamondong, Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold and Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, together with reigning titleholders Miss Globe 2023 2nd runner-up Anna Valencia Lakrini and Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez, graced the sustainable fashion show recently held in Quantumview in Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, Cubao.

The queens and delegates scorched the runway with ensembles designed from sustainable materials and silhouettes by Jean Alta, Don Cristobal, Russ Chevas, Adam Balasa, James O'Briant, Rannel Espaldon, Doms Abustani, Uly Marquez, Mark Combe and Allan Laserna.

All ensembles came adorned with accessories from jewelry designer Christopher Munar.

"Reinvent: A Sustainable Fashion Show" kicked off the two-month long pre-pageant calendar leading to the grand coronation night of the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 in the Araneta Coliseum in July.

RELATED: Binibining Pilipinas presents 2024 candidates in Santacruzan parade