Thailand's Bright makes history at Met Gala debut

Bright attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City

MANILA, Philippines — Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree, popularly known as Bright, made his Met Gala debut at the fashion event's 2024 edition, becoming the first-ever Thai star to grace fashion's biggest night.

Bright wore a customized outfit from British fashion house Burberry, handled by the company's Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee. The Thai actor has been a brand ambassador since 2022.

Lee shared that Bright's jacket was made entirely from pleated georgette and embroidered with tonal bullion.

The wide-legged black silk wool blend tuxedo trousers have a similar tonal bullion stripe with a gold mesh tank top underneath. For his accessories, Bright opted for black square-toed loafers and silver Hollow Spike earrings, Burberry added.

According to the brand, the outfit bears a royalty-inspired theme from the traditional British nobility, with the jacket's embroidery applied by hand using a process that takes over a hundred hours.

Prior to the Met Gala 2024, Bright often attends Burberry's seasonal fashion shows and regional brand events.

This year's Met Gala theme was "The Garden of Time" inspired by the 1962 short story of the same name by J.G. Ballard, with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny joining Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour as hosts.

Bright is best known for starring in "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" and several "2gether" projects.

