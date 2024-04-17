LIST: Miss Philippines Earth presents 2024 candidates

Carousel Productions presents the official delegates of Miss Philippines Earth 2024 held in Lime Resort Hotel, Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Carousel Productions presented the official candidates of Miss Philippines Earth 2024 to members of the media at the press presentation held in Lime Resort Hotel, Pasay City. The 29 delegates gamely posed for the cameras, as well as interacted with the attendees of the noontime event.

The Miss Philippines Earth national pageant is dedicated to honoring heritage, as well as championing environmental conservation efforts. This year's lineup of Earth warriors presented their community heritage and shared their respective advocacy platforms.

Miss Earth, both the national and international pageant, is a platform for community engagement and collaboration that supports initiatives aimed at preserving heritage sites, restoring ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices.

The official delegates of Miss Philippines Earth 2024 pageant season are:

- Reyna Ruben (Aborlan, Palawan)

- Jonalyn Balauro (Aglipay, Quirino)

- Samantha Bug-os (Oriental Mindoro)

- Issa Dannise de Leon (Baler, Aurora)

- Rossel Joy Ronido (Balingasang, Misamis Occidental)

- Ira Patricia Malaluan (Batangas)

- Chaoncy Rich (Balungon, Bukidnon)

- Merry Joy Dayrit (Bustos, Bulacan)

- Marinell Salvador (Cabanatuan City)

- Abigail Cojegas (Dasol, Pangasinan)

- Reca Mae Abueva (Davao City)

- Kristel Codas (Iligan City)

- Shaima Al Yansuri (Iloilo City)

- Kate Pioquinto (Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay)

- Rin Rin Rances Raz (Lupao, Nueva Ecija)

- Sam Samaro (Makati City)

- Khean Marie Rosales (Manay, Davao Oriental)

- Mary Joanne Fuentes (Maramag, Bukidnon)

- Gwen Marie Perion (Opol, Misamis Oriental)

- Irha Mel Alfeche (Matanao, Davao del Sur)

- Cathleen Santiago (Pasig City)

- Angela Cabuguas (Passi City)

- Jeyzel Ann Reyes (Filipino Community in Rome, Italy)

- Feliz Recentes (Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte)

- Kia Labiano (Today, Zamboanga Sibugay)

- Ansha Lichelle Jones (Zamboanga City)

The final show will unfold in the "Heartland of Mindanao," Bukidnon, which is home to seven indigenous people (IPs) groups. These are the Talaandig, Higaonon, Bukidnon, Umayamnon, Hatigsalug, Manobo and Tigwahanon.

Outgoing queen Yllana Marie Aduana will crown her successor while her court will turn over their elemental titles.

The Miss Philippines Earth 2024 coronation night will unfold on May 11 in the municipality of Talakag in Bukidnon.and will be streamed live through the Miss Earth channels on YouTube and Facebook. The rites will also be telecast the following day, May 12, on the A2Z Channel. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Laguna bet Yllana Marie Aduana wins Miss Philippines Earth 2023