Celebrities, over 135 ‘most requested, trending’ beauty products at Watsons PH’s first Beauty Con

Actress Rain Matienzo (center) with Watsons Philippines executives at the personal care store chain's first ever Beauty Con in SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — TV host KaladKaren was among the many celebrities who graced and shared insights at the program of the ongoing Watsons Beauty Con in SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

KaladKaren, along with fellow actor Rain Matienzo, highlighted the benefits of using sustainable and natural beauty products, most notably, Naturals by Watsons.

“It’s made of 90% ingredients and I love it because I’m trying to be more conscious with my choices,” Matienzo said at her segment for the Beauty Con yesterday.

In an interview with Philstar.com, the Beauty Con’s visitors shared their picks from the expo that will run until tomorrow.

Makeup artists Nicole Goyena and Yanna Parpan took note of the cosmetics and hair grooming tools that can be found from the expo.

Goyena, in particular, vouched for Vice Co.’s concealers, foundation, and new makeup line for professional makeup artists.

“’Pag summer, usually I would go for a no-makeup makeup look, clean girl aesthetic lang. So very important of course, number one, skincare. And then, base and blush,” she advised.

“Issy & Co. is my number one go-to brand now, especially their foundation. It’s very light and it makes my skin feel flawless… It’s so light, you’d feel like you’re not wearing makeup. The best!” Parpan added.

Company owner Angie Limbaco and GMA Network online managing editor Gabby Libarios recommended Naturals by Watsons and Kojie San’s Tinted Moisturizer. Libarios also commended Beauty of Joseon’s moisturizer.

As a mom of two, Sharon Decapia, Watsons senior assistant vice president for Marketing, Public Relations and Sustainability, vouched for the brand’s own products as these offer both good quality and savings.

“Based on this outcome, it looks like we’re doing this annually,” Decapia said of the Beauty Con, which she claimed had attracted over 7,000 visitors in the morning of its first day alone last March 20.

About 135 most requested and trending brands from Watsons, SM Beauty and LOOK – the first time for these mega beauty stores to come together under one roof – can be seen at the Beauty Con, with the likes of Heart Evangelista, Soleen Heussaff and Nico Bolzico as celebrity guests.