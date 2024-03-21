Mimiyuuuh named face of multi-benefit makeup range

MANILA, Philippines — Avon, the company that believes “a better world for women is a better world for all,” is celebrating Women’s Month in a progressively unique way.

“We are the beauty brand for women embracing their power, inspiring their confidence and providing opportunities to realize their potential,” its philosophy goes.

It marks the special occasion with the introduction of LGBT icon Mimiyuuuh as the face of the Avon multi-benefit Make-up + Care Range, which now includes the new Hydramatic Shine Lipstick. The launch was held on March 7 at the Balmori Tent, Powerplant Mall, Makati City.

“I’m so excited to be part of a brand that believes in the power of beauty to improve the lives of everyone. Totoo ito sa bagong Avon Make-up +Care Range, na gawa para sa lahat, kahit ano ang look o skin tone nila. At may skincare pa. I can’t wait to share my makeup adventures with you all,” an extremely excited Mimiyuuuh said.

Hydrating and nourishing as it is vibrant and bold, the range is infused with active skincare ingredients, promising to improve the skin instantly even after it is taken off, as it helps “to treat, perfect and protect.”

“At Avon, we believe that beauty is more than what meets the eye. That’s why we are excited to introduce the latest addition to our Make-up +Care Range — the Hydramatic Shine Lipstick. We look forward to seeing our customers enjoy this world-class innovation and experience its benefits,” Anna Garces, Head of Marketing for Avon Philippines and Asia-Pacific, shared in a statement.

Additionally, the release of this new lipstick range reinforces Avon’s commitment of encouraging everyone to speak out against violence and to shine bright for the women in need, a campaign called #SpeakOutShineBright.

The lipstick line is available in 10 shades — from the everyday-wear Hydra Shine Mauve Crème or Nude to the striking Hydra Shine Scarlet. Made with more than 50% transformative ingredients, it claims to treat lips to a combination of hydration, plumpness and smoothness — both instantly and over time — giving you the perfect confidence-boosting, model-like pout.

Designed to give a full color payoff, formulated to strengthen the lip moisture barrier and with SPF 20 protection, the Hydramatic Shine Lipstick is just one of the new offerings of the new Avon Make-up +Care Range, which also includes the Hydramatic Matte Lipstick, the first of its kind in the world with a hydrating hyaluronic core and which comes in Hydra Berry and Hydra Honey; and the 3-in-1 Serum Foundation, infused with SPF 30, is the ultimate skin-improving foundation.

Naturally, the hardworking and influential Mimiyuuuh couldn’t contain their excitement as they posted on their Instagram for their 1.9 million followers:

“SHE AN AVON GWORL Y’KNOW WHAT I’M SAYIN!!!!! ??

“Thank you po @avonph sa tiwala at opportunity! So honored to be part of a family that empowers women all over the world! Naalala ko pa po dati ang nanay ko forda order sa Avon lady in fact gusto ko pong maging Avon lady dati and now, we’re here!

“And in celebration of Women’s Month, for every purchase po ng Hydamatic Shine Lipstick, P10 will be donated to Avon’s partner organizations that help rescue and rehabilitate survivors of abuse.

“Salamat po @avonph.”

