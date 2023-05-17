^

Modern Living

'Meet my new personality': Mimiyuuuh purchases P5-million 'dream car'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 2:12pm
'Meet my new personality': Mimiyuuuh purchases P5-million 'dream car'
MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Mimiyuuuh just made another big and personal purchase — their very first car.

On their YouTube channel which is nearing 4.5 million subscribers, Mimiyuuuh documented buying the "dream car" which they had been thinking about since college.

Mimiyuuuh's brand new car is a white Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara and the content creator was given a brief tour of the vehicle since what attracted Mimiyuuuh was the car's appearance rather than its internal features.

The car has a detachable roof, a stereo with voice command features, heated driver's seat and steering wheel, waterproof overhead speakers, and waterproof leather seats that are manually adjustable.

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara currently costs P5.2 million, making it a worthwhile purchase for Mimiyuuuh after first seeing a previous version of the car years ago on Pinterest.

In a previous car-hunting video, Mimiyuuuh also eyed several other cars like a Chevrolet Suburban, a Chevrolet Trailblaizer, and a Peugeot 2008 SUV.

The content creator was visibly happy with their purchase and immediately took it out for a drive on EDSA, calling it an instant baptism for the new vehicle.

Even Mimiyuuuh's family was happy and proud to see them bring the new car home, with Mimiyuuuh's already checking the hood for scratches and marks.

Since gaining popularity for their videos in 2019, Mimiyuuuh has made large family purchases, including a new house and a white van. — Video from Mimiyuuuh's YouTube channel

