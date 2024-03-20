No longer 'hipon'? Herlene Budol reacts

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Herlene Budol reacted to people's comments that she's not "Hipon Girl" anymore.

At last week's opening of international lifestyle brand Shein's Style Avenue Pop-Up Store in Festival Mall in Alabang, Philstar.com asked Herlene her reaction about her being not a "hipon" anymore.

A "hipon" is a colloquial term used to describe a person who has a beautiful body but has a not-so-beautiful face.

Budol rose to fame as "Hipon Girl" as a comedian who jokes about her face. But after her aesthetic transformation due to her joining beauty pageants, Budol is believed to have improved in both face and body.

"Siguro mas (nalaman) ko lang na mahal ko ang sarili ko compared before," she told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

"Sobrang sarap mahalin 'yung sarili kasi parang do'n nag-boost 'yung confidence ko," she added.

In the same interview, Herlene said that she prioritized choosing a dress when shopping because she never uses the same clothes again.

"Siyempre sa mga damit ako kasi ngayon hindi na ko nag-uulit ng damit. After kong suotin, pinapamigay ko na sa mga kamag-anak ko," she said.

The Shein Style Avenue Pop-Up Store lasted from March 13 to 17

