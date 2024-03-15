Women’s Month: Levi’s launches first ever ladies’ power suit

MANILA, Philippines — Attuned with the ongoing International Women’s Month, international apparel label Levi’s recently unveiled its new summer collection, which includes the 171-year-old brand’s first ever women’s blazer.

The single-breasted power suit has the brand’s giant heritage logo and comes in lightweight cotton fabric, making it comfortable and ideal as cover-up from work to weekend.

“It’s the first time that we’re going to launch this classic blazer. It comes in navy blue. So it’s best paired with your denim long bottoms or even skirts,” Karen Simon of Levi’s Philippines’ Merchandising department described the suit.

The blazer goes well with other items from the extensive collection, which includes preppy, clean and modern reinvention of classics like white button-down shirt, graphic tees, denim blouses in light Tencel, linen and responsibly-produced Ecovero textiles; as well as non-denim utility cargo pants that can transition from pants to shorts by unzipping.

Just like the suit, the long-sleeve cotton top is a versatile summer choice, said Simon, since it comes in classic nautical blue and white stripes.

Featuring easy silhouettes, soft fabrics, and pitch-perfect details, the summer collection offers a fresh take on blouses, dresses, and shirts. It includes long-sleeve blouses with subtle prints and delicate detailing, such as the Carinna Blouse and the Halsey Blouse with their subtle nod to Western aesthetics, in soft denim, cotton twill, and linen.



Aimed to become the “ultimate” relaxed jeans, the Baggy Dad family offers a range of versatile options for women. It includes the Baggy Dad, which features an easy top block and a loose, straight leg; the Baggy Dad Wide Leg, a pleated wide leg in lightweight 10 oz. denim; the Featherweight Baggy Dad and the Baggy Cargo utility pocket details for a workwear vibe.

To complement these billowy silhouettes are woven tops in lightweight fabrics, which are a must for keeping cool when it’s hot outside. The Pascale Blouse is a breathable, square-neckline button-down, while the Joyce Resort Shirt embraces the spirit of the season with tropical prints. The interplay of casual and tailored pieces makes for versatile summer wardrobe staples.

Rounding up the collection for women are summer dresses with expanded print, pattern, length, and silhouette offerings. Along with denim, these pieces are more than just seasonal must-haves, but everyday essentials for summer and beyond.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Levi's summer 2024 collection (center), Made in Japan collection (left) and Pride collection

For men, the brand embraces the calm fit trend with revamped relaxed styles aiming to become staples in any wardrobe. Recreating a vintage, thrifted look with 14 oz. 100% cotton denim, the 568 Stay Loose sits at the waist and remains loose throughout. Meanwhile, the 468 Loose Short, a confident and relaxed style for men, sits at the waist, loose through the seat and thigh, and hits just above the knee.

The brand’s Pride 2024 collection continues to celebrate queer joy through self-expression with pieces inspired by years of LGBTQIA+ rodeo culture, from the ‘70s to present.

Levi’s Brand’s premium selvedge denim line, Made In Japan, will be releasing crafted pieces sourced from the renowned Hiroshima-based Kaihara Denim Mill. These pieces are created with vintage shuttle looms to achieve the most exquisite shades of indigo denim.

The first half of 2024 will likewise see the launch of exciting new collections from the brand. Vintage Clothing, a throwback collection inspired by classic pieces, fits old favorites with modern twists. This year, it returns with iconic reissues and special editions for men, just in time for the Western aesthetic revival.

The Baggy Dad, Baggy Dad Wide Leg, the Baggy Cargo, and the 568 Stay Loose are now available now while the Featherweight Baggy Dad, Pleated Trouser Short, 568 Stay Loose with lightweight denim and 468 Stay Loose will be available in spring on the brand’s website, app and select stores. The summer collection of tops and dresses for women is available for purchase at levi.com.ph and select boutiques nationwide.

Empowerment that suits Asians

Photo release Love, Bonito power dressing collection

Southeast Asian womenswear brand, Love, Bonito, aims to redefine womenswear for the Asian woman with a new brand identity and a revamped assortment strategy. The change signifies the brand’s commitment toward its long-term vision of becoming the ultimate go-to destination for Asian women.

Fronting the campaign is a powerhouse line-up of Asian and Asian-American women, specifically chosen for their personal stories and outlook that strays from what a stereotypical Asian woman should be or look like.

“This milestone represents a heartfelt tribute to our Asian women community,” stated Rachel Lim, Love, Bonito co-founder. “Through our rebrand, we honor our rich Asian heritage and challenge stereotypes surrounding Asian women. This evolution extends to our apparel design, where we prioritize not only perfecting the Asian fit but also ensuring each piece is meticulously crafted for functionality, confidence, and versatility. From school drop-offs to the boardroom and date nights, our designs empower women to embrace every aspect of their lives with style and grace.”

The brand prides itself in designing apparel for the real lives of women. With empathic cuts, flattering palettes, and fits that are tried and tested by everyday women, customers can count on the brand to be ready for big milestones as well as for smaller ones in between. To curate a more focused assortment for its community, the label has leveraged over 10 years of Asian women customer data combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence to launch bestselling styles in three key lines: Signatures, Staples and capsule collections. The momentous revamp will provide apparel for work, weekend, casual, holiday and dressy occasions, while starkly reducing the total number of styles produced by 60%.

Rooted in timeless elegance, the Signatures are sophisticated modern looks for effortless transitions from feminine dressing to power suiting at accessible price points. Its first launch from March 11 onwards will include 30 pieces that have been functionally crafted in crease-ease fabrics and flattering colors for work, weekend and dressy occasions. Beyond the brand’s dedication to designing clothes for the real lives of women, it also strives to represent the Asian women community with raw, impactful women stories. More details about key profiles in Annex.

Starring Korean American actress and singer Arden Cho in the Ling Belted Tailored Vest paired with the Yuna Tailored High Rise Pants, these pieces were constructed for that huge confidence boost as she fiercely advocates for Asian women representation in Hollywood while being her true authentic self with a cup of boba. Ling comes with a bloat-friendly silhouette with its roomier hem, which perfectly complements the leg-lengthening Yuna that is guaranteed to give you instant length.

Another way to style Yuna is with the Rachel Ruched-ready Blazer and Ivy Satin Button Down Shirt. Taking a candid mirror selfie, Malaysian singer Yuna is definitely no stranger to those who love great music. Whether she’s creating the next big hit in the studio or spearheading Southeast-Asian women representation on the international stage, Yuna oozes confidence with her modest-friendly picks.

The carefree Chanel Miller is completely at ease with herself in the Natalia Scoop Neck Fitted Top and luxurious Anh Pleated Straight Leg Pants. She may exude an effortless confidence now, but has come a long way in shedding her shame and courageously living a fulfilling life as a sexual assault survivor. The padded and body-hugging Natalia offers the best support through thick and thin, while Anh’s crease-ease plisse material, bloat-friendly design and functional pockets will get you ready for all of life’s moments.

Embracing its Asian roots, the brand has also thoughtfully designed looks that make filial piety and mother-daughter bonding look effortless. 63-year-old Asian TikTok influencer Gym Tan defies stereotypes around ageing as she dons the off-shoulder Simone Pleated Padded Twist Back Jumpsuit. Her daughter Mya is wearing the matching Dez Pleated Boat Neck Crop Top and Gym Pleated Column Midi Skirt in Dusty Citron - the perfect color to bring out a healthy glow for dressy or weekend occasions.

Apart from Signatures, customers can also look forward to Staples from April onwards. True to its name, Staples consists of versatile wardrobe builders available at entry price points. Customers can look forward to evergreen pieces such as chart toppers with improved fabrics and never out-of-stock essentials like denims, which can be easily incorporated into weekend or work fits.

Additionally, the brand will also launch capsule collections, which are catered to spice up her wardrobe through the seasons, and provide offerings for key festive celebrations such as Lunar New Year. These collections are inspired by Asian culture and heritage, with modern interpretations of traditional styles and will drop on a monthly basis at a range of price points.

The Signatures Collection ranges from P1,459 to P4,190 and goes live from March 11, Monday onwards, on its website and all stores globally. The brand also ships to 20 countries worldwide (free shipping threshold applies). Staples will launch from April onwards while capsule collections will launch on a monthly basis at a range of price points.