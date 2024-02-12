In your Taylor Swift era: OOTDs inspired by singer's iconic albums

MANILA, Philippines — A certified "Swiftie" who felt devastated by the non-inclusion of a Manila leg in singer Taylor Swift’s highly successful Eras concert tour?

Well, you have long bounced back, seeing this now as an opportunity instead to go on a vacation to catch Swift’s show in other countries.

For such a rare occasion, Keds suggested gearing yourself up in an "OOTD" (outfit of the day) inspired by the singer’s iconic albums so you get to really feel the vibe of the event. Or, if there is really no opportunity for you to watch her concert live, by dressing up like she did for her albums, you will still feel like you’re a part of her tour by showing your love.

The brand has curated a handy outfit guide and fits in their latest sneaker release:

'Speak Now'

Taylor Swift’s debut, "Speak Now," is perhaps the first album that most millennials fell in love with. Her canny ability to verbalize teenage romance and longing is perhaps why there’s a huge sense of nostalgia tied with this release. The album cover features a young Taylor Swift sporting her now-iconic blond ringlets and a regal purple gown. Complete this iconic look by pairing Keds’ new Skyler sneakers in lilac with a matching mini-dress with feather trim. Add a little sparkle with a cute mini-bag with iridescent paillettes.

OOTD created with 'Fearless' in mind

'Fearless'

Most people would remember Swift’s sophomore effort, "Fearless," as the album that brought us Love Story and its iconic fairytale-themed music video. In it, she wears a lavish gold ball gown as she pines for her Prince Charming. You, too, can live your princess fantasy with a slinky gold satin dress and matching gold accessories.

Throwback feel in the outfit inspired by '1989'

'1989'

Swift’s fifth studio album, "1989," is perhaps one of her most pivotal body of work as it re-introduced her as a full-fledged popstar. Titled after her birth year, the album evokes youthful playfulness and a self-assuredness that is evident in its chart-topping singles. For this look, a cropped varsity jacket will do, plus a sports bra, and skater skirt, which perfectly captures Taylor’s new pop image.

Explore blacks as made possible by 'Reputation'

'Reputation'

Reputation provides another artistic evolution in Swift’s catalog, taking on a slightly darker vibe when she sings about vengeance, anger, and her public persona. True to the album’s moodier tone, this is your chance to experiment with black leather pieces and newspaper print, as inspired by the edgy cover art of this album. Complete the look with accessories that feature snakeskin, such as a small crossbody bag.

'Lover' inspired pink outfit

'Lover'

Swift’s "Lover" album gives the singer a tight grip on her certified pop superstar status, with hits like "Me!," "You Need to Calm Down," and of course, "Cruel Summer." Her new artistic freedom in creating this album is reflected in its bright synth-pop and electro-pop direction. You can pay homage to this truly romantic era with a sheer shirt over a pink minidress. Complete the fit with heart-shaped accessories like sunglasses or earrings.

Love, Bonito’s Lunar New Year collection

This Lunar New Year, Love, Bonito seeks to honour all kinds of modern reunions in an era where family gatherings look vastly different for everyone. Whether through long-distance virtual calls or intimate gatherings, the Year of the Dragon will be celebrated by paying homage to our Asian heritage through Eastern-inspired silhouettes, twinning looks and coordinated family ensembles. Customers can now enjoy shopping with the brand via its new Philippines website (lovebonito.com/ph) where they can view pricing in Pesos, enjoy new and convenient payment options like GCash, and redeem specially curated gifts, including the Fortune Red Packets, Scarlet Tissue Box Holder and Gratitude Chopsticks.

Featuring styles designed in intricate knots and strappy details, each outfit exudes the symbolism of unity through auspicious colors, exclusive in-house embroidery Opulent Florals, and brocade textiles Heirloom Botanicals and Rekindled Blooms. The one-and-done Yuri Asymmetric Drape Midaxi Dress is a modern take on the traditional cheongsam, with her draped neckline and full-length elegance, ideal for first day formalities. The embodiment of good luck and joy, Yanna Mandarin Collar Romper is a stunning piece to wear with its Mandarin collar, waist-cinching fixed sash, shorter length and side pockets for angbaos. Style them with gold accessories for extra bling and a pair of comfort sandals or statement sneakers to accompany you through day-long home visits.

Honor your generational bonds with mother-daughter twinning fits and matching family looks. For the modern trendsetters, defy fashion norms with darker shades with Mina Padded Tweed Mandarin Collar Jumpsuit or Mira Knit Midi Dress instead of typical reds for a chic look that transcends beyond the season. Not forgetting our mini-mes, the Jian Mandarin Collar Puff Sleeve Blouse and Anya Tie Back Midi Dress are inspired by jade and porcelain and interpreted to suit you and your little girl. For a group matchy-matchy, the brand is launching both mens and kids wear options in brocade fabric Rekindled Blooms for this special occasion.