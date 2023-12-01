Michelle Dee shares 'limited encounter' with Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee said that her encounter with Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip had only been limited and thus her judgment of the latter's character comes as a "brief" one.

The beauty-queen actress was asked how she felt about the controversial owner of the Miss Universe at her homecoming media conference yesterday hosted by her talent agency, GMA-7's Sparkle.

"I know the exact video you're pertaining to. I always believe that there could've been a better way to address the very passionate supporters that support Miss Universe, but my encounters with her have been very limited," she began.

A video had gone viral days after after the coronation night in El Salvador where a select number of Miss Universe 2023 delegates flew to Mexico for a series of guestings. Mexico will host the 2024 edition of the pageant.

"I think doon sa video na 'yun, I think that was probably my second or third interaction lang sa kanya. It was probably my longest interaction already. My judgment of character very brief lang," she added.

At the height of the viral video, Miss Universe Philippines released a statement regarding the incident.

"Michelle had to excuse herself to drink water because she wasn't feeling well due to the past weeks' tedious back-to-back schedule," the statement read on Instagram.

"Upon seeing her condition, the MUPH team decided that it was best for her to go back to the hotel to get some rest," it added.

Dee recently returned to a warm reception from Filipinos who were rooting for her to get the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown. She made it to the Top 10 at the coronation night held last November 18 in El Salvador where Sheynnis Palacios took home Nicaragua's first Miss Universe crown.

