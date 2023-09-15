^

Heart Evangelista carries P170K paint can bag at New York Fashion Week

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 3:34pm
Heart Evangelista carries P170K paint can bagÂ at New York Fashion Week
Actress-model Heart Evangelista carries a Louis Vuitton paint can bag while attending New York Fashion Week earlier this week.
MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista for sure knows she is going to attract attention after she strutted the streets of New York carrying a somewhat confusing accessory on her arm — an orange paint can bag.

Perhaps it is a figurative way of saying she is set to paint the town red — err orange — as she joins the world's many fashionistas at the recently concluded New York Fashion Week. 

The actress-model's arm candy stood out for its pop of color against her corsetted white ensemble and silver platform pumps. 

The Louis Vuitton paint can bag bears the brand's iconic monogram, date of foundation, and is emblazoned with words that one usually reads on paint labels: "Handle With Care" and "Flammable." It also has the identifiable tin handle of paint cans, with its exterior splashed in orange. 

Depending on which perspective it is seen, whether the paint can bag is a whimsical accessory or a confusing item to carry around, the bag's price tag is no joke. 

For something that immediately strikes as inspired by a utilitarian tool, the Louis Vuitton Paint Can Bag retails for Singaporean S4,150 or P172,919.09 as seen on the LV Singapore website. 

The LV Paint Can Bag was first introduced at the Men's Fall/Winter 2022 in January 2022. It was a tribute show for the French house's late artistic director Virgil Abloh, who succumbed to cancer in 2021. 

