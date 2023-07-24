^

Heart Evangelista ready for SONA 2023 wearing 'banig' gown

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 24, 2023 | 10:52am
Heart Evangelista ready for SONA 2023 wearing 'banig' gown
Heart Evangelista
Andrei Suleik via Heart Evangelista's Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista is ready for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SONA) today.

In her Instagram account, Heart posted photos of her wearing a "banig" gown made by Ivara Seron. 

"Opening Ceremonies of the Philippine senate," Heart captioned the post. 

Heart looked stunning in the photos taken by Andrei Suleik wearing the Filipino-made gown and partnered it with a L'alingi London feather pouch. 

"Love this look," Bea Alonzo commented on Heart's post. 

Last Saturday, Heart slayed the red carpet at the GMA Gala 2023 in Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport, Pasay City.

She wore a beige Maison Schiaparelli dress inspired by Dante Alghieri's Inferno. It is a couture piece from the renowned Italian luxury brand's Spring-Summer 2023 collection.

RELATEDMarian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis shine at GMA Gala 2023

